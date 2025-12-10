BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10: International travel is surging again, and more Indians are stepping out to explore new cities, reconnect with loved ones, study abroad, or attend global business events. With this renewed momentum, travellers are looking for payment options that are secure, universally accepted, and easy to manage from anywhere in the world.

AU Credit Cards are designed to meet exactly these needs--making every international journey smoother, safer, and more rewarding.

Why AU Credit Cards Are the Perfect Travel Companion

1. Accepted Across the Globe

When travelling, you need a payment solution that works effortlessly everywhere--airports, hotels, cafes, retail outlets, and online platforms. AU Credit Cards offer wide global acceptance, ensuring you're never stuck because of currency or payment issues.

2. Built With Strong Security for Global Travel

Payments abroad require an extra layer of safety. AU Credit Cards come equipped with modern security features that keep your transactions protected and give you complete control.

Features include:

* Real-time alerts* Chip and PIN security* Instant card lock/unlock* Transaction setting controls via AU 0101Your card stays secure, even when you're thousands of miles away.

3. Pay in Local Currency with Ease

Carrying large amounts of foreign currency is inconvenient and risky. AU Credit Cards allow you to make payments in the local currency of the country you're visiting, helping you travel light and spend confidently, whether you're booking experiences or paying at local stores.

4. Thoughtful Benefits for Frequent Travellers

Different travellers have different needs--holidays, work trips, study tours, or multiple international journeys a year. AU Credit Cards offer lifestyle and travel-related privileges that enhance every trip, no matter the purpose.

From smooth airport experiences to rewards on eligible spends, each card unlocks value that fits your travel style.

5. Support You Can Count on Abroad

Unexpected situations can happen during travel--lost cards, payment queries, or blocked transactions. AU Credit Cardholders have access to dedicated support channels that offer guidance and quick assistance, ensuring your journey stays uninterrupted.

A Card for Every Travel Need

AU Small Finance Bank offers a range of thoughtfully designed credit cards--Altura, Altura Plus, Vetta, Zenith, and Zenith+--each curated to match your lifestyle, spending habits, and travel goals. Whether you're a new traveller or a frequent international flyer, there's a card that fits your journey.

Getting Travel-Ready with AU Credit Cards

Before your trip, it's always helpful to:

* Enable international usage through the AU 0101 App* Keep your card and contact details handy* Review transaction controls for added safetyA few simple steps can make your international travel experience effortless.

The world is open again, and Indian travellers are exploring it with renewed enthusiasm. AU Credit Cards make this journey seamless--combining global acceptance, strong security, travel-friendly features, and a modern digital experience.

Wherever you're headed next, AU Credit Cards ensure your international spending stays smooth, secure, and worry-free.

Disclaimer: The information provided above is subject to change based on regulatory updates and internal policy revisions.

