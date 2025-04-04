BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 4: TRESemme, the leading innovator in haircare, made a statement at Lakme Fashion Week with an exclusive showcase celebrating the seamless synergy between hair and fashion. Bringing together the worlds of hair and fashion, TRESemme and contemporary fashion brand Rareism unveiled a limited-edition fashion collection inspired by the TRESemme Silk Press range. Designed to celebrate sleek, polished beauty and effortless confidence, the collection perfectly complements the smooth, salon-like finish of the new haircare range. Fashion enthusiasts can exclusively shop the collection on Myntra.

The evening kicked off with guests being welcomed by host Erika Packard, who set the tone with an engaging "Hot or Not" game--spotlighting trending Hair Care techniques, must-have styling products, and expert tips. The spotlight then turned to an insightful discussion led by brand stakeholders and renowned hair experts, delving into the science behind TRESemme Silk Press and its ability to deliver salon-sleek, long-lasting straight hair.

The unveiling of the latest TRESemme Silk Press TVC further reinforced the brand's commitment to empowering consumers with professional-grade styling solutions.

TRESemme x Myntra x Rareism: Where Hair Meets High Fashion:

The event then transitioned into a high-fashion moment, as the TRESemme x Myntra x Rareism collaboration took center stage. Industry stalwart Anaita Shroff Adajania, alongside representatives from Myntra, TRESemme, and Rareism, shared insights into the creative vision behind the collection and how the Silk Press regime played a pivotal role in achieving the final runway-ready looks.

A behind-the-scenes video offered an exclusive glimpse into the design process, capturing the fusion of effortless hair and contemporary fashion. The moment of anticipation arrived as four models and a showstopper took to the runway, embodying sleek, polished, and ultra-glamorous hair powered by TRESemme Silk Press and party-ready outfits by Rareism.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sairam Subramanian, Vice President, Hair Care, said, "At TRESemme, we believe that great hair is the foundation of unlocking your confidence and self-expression. With the launch of the TRESemme Silk Press range, we are bringing salon-quality sleek straight hair and long-lasting smoothness to consumers who want professional results at home. Our collaboration with Myntra and Rareism at Lakme Fashion Week reinforces the deep connection between hair and fashion--where the right hairstyle can elevate any look. This partnership celebrates self-expression, confidence, and the transformative power of expertly styled hair, seamlessly blending innovation in haircare with contemporary fashion aesthetics."

Sharing his insights, Pulkit Verma, Chief Business Officer, The House of Rare says, "At Rareism, we create fashion that is stylish, functional, and empowering. Partnering with TRESemme India for the Silk Press collection felt like a natural extension of our philosophy--just as this range simplifies hairstyling, our collection offers effortlessly chic outfits that make dressing up seamless. We're thrilled to launch this collaboration at Lakme Fashion Week and also exclusively on Myntra, making fashion and beauty more accessible than ever."

A Celebration of Self-Expression & Styling Confidence

As the night unfolded, guests indulged in interactive experiences, exploring the latest hair trends, styling inspirations, and the intersection of fashion and beauty. With this show-stopping event, TRESemme reaffirmed its legacy as the go-to brand for professional styling, proving once again that great hair is the foundation of every iconic fashion moment.

TRESemme x Rareism exclusive collection is available exclusively on Myntra and Silk Press Range is available exclusively on Myntra. The TRESemme X Rareism collection features 20 pieces with sleek silhouettes and luxurious fabrics in a color palette of classic black and metallic gold for a bold and sophisticated look and the Silk Press Range from TRESemme.

Bringing this fusion of fashion and beauty directly to consumers, the collection is exclusively available on Myntra.

