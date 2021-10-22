Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Trident Limited, a vertically integrated Textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Highest ever quarterly revenue achieved in Q2 FY22 amounting to INR 16,726.7 million.

Highest ever quarterly EBITDA of INR 4129.2 million, with EBITDA Margin of 24.7% in Q2 FY22.

Highest ever quarterly Profit after Tax of INR 2288 million in Q2 FY22 with continuous growing PAT Margin of 13.7%.

Net debt has been exceptionally reduced to INR 10453.9 million i.e.,15.1% reduction in Q-o-Q.

Announces 36% dividend (INR 0.36/-per fully paid-up Equity Share of Re. 1/- each) for its Shareholders with October 29, 2021 as record date

Financial & Business Highlights

Total Revenue in Q2 FY22 stood at INR 16,726.7 million compared to INR 11,744.3 million in Q2 FY21.

EBIDTA for Q2 FY22 stood at INR 4129.2 million which translates into 24.7% margin.

Profit after tax for the Q2 FY22 is INR 2288 million with PAT margin of 13.7%.

Net Debt reduced in Q2 FY22 to reach level of INR 10453.9 million as compared to INR 12319.8 million as on 30st June 2021; Net Debt to Equity ratio stood at0.29x

Textile Segment Revenue stood at INR 14,067.4 million in Q2 FY22 compared to INR 9907.6 million in Q2 FY21. EBIT for the segment increased to INR 2976.7 million as compared to INR 1149.3 million in Q2 FY21.

Paper Segment Revenue stood at INR 2559.7 million in Q2 FY22 as compared to INR 1809.3 million in Q2 FY21. EBIT for the segment during the period stands at INR 612.2 million as compared to INR 489.4 million in Q2 FY21.

36% dividend announced for Shareholders

Trident Limited has announced 36% dividend (INR 0.36/-per fully paid-up Equity Share of Re. 1/- each) for its Shareholders with October 29, 2021 as record date.

Trident has been frontrunner in rewarding its Shareholders by paying a steady dividend payout to its Shareholders for the last five years and has maintained dividend payouts above 50% for last two consecutive years. The Company believes in inclusive growth and sharing its profits with its Shareholders in the form of dividends.

Recent Expansion

Trident Limited has begun commercial production of yarn in new spinning unit with a capacity of 61,440 spindles and 480 rotors on 27th July 2021.

The company has launched its new e-commerce website to enhance its domestic market presence.

The company has recently commissioned a solar power plant at its manufacturing facility located at Budhni, MP as a step towards sustainability.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Rajinder Gupta, Chairman at Trident Group said, "We have continued the positive momentum from the previous quarter and delivered the best performance in the second quarter. The company is committed to embark inclusive growth for all its stakeholders and continuing to excel in future."

(*Net Debt/EBITDA is calculated after adjusting RoSCTL amount of INR 579.3 million pertaining to period Q4 FY21)

Net Debt/EBITDA are annualized in nature

Trident Limited is the flagship company of Trident Group, a USD 3 billion Indian business conglomerate and a global player. Headquartered in Ludhiana, Punjab, Trident Limited is vertically integrated textile (Yarn, Bath & Bed Linen) and Paper (Wheat Straw-based) manufacturer and is one of the largest players in Home Textile Space in India. Supplying national, captive, and retailer owned brands; the organization is highly decorated with awards from its customers, vendors, and various government entities in recognition of advancing the highest standards in product quality, social responsibility, and environmental stewardship.

The Company operates in two major business segments: Textiles and Paper with its manufacturing facilities located in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.

