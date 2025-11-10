Hsinchu, November 10: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) recorded a consolidated net revenue of NT$367.47 billion (USD 11.99 billion) in October 2025, marking an 11 per cent rise from September 2025 and a 16.9 per cent increase compared to October 2024, according to a data report released by the company.

The report showed a consistent upward momentum in TSMC's revenue performance through the year. From January to October 2025, the company's total revenue stood at NT$3,130.44 billion (approximately USD 102.64 billion), a 33.8% increase from NT$2,340.09 billion (approximately USD 75.63 billion) during the same period in 2024. The data indicate that TSMC maintained double-digit growth on both a monthly and yearly basis through October.

The company's October performance also showed steady market demand and operational efficiency compared with the previous month. In September 2025, TSMC's consolidated revenue was NT$330.98 billion (approximately USD 10.69 billion), while the revenue in October climbed to NT$367.47 billion (approximately USD 11.99 billion). This marks one of the strongest month-on-month increases of the year, continuing the positive trajectory seen throughout 2025.

According to the figures shared in the company's official release, the year-on-year growth rate of 16.9% highlights the firm's ability to maintain expansion despite broader global challenges. The cumulative 10-month performance further highlights the company's strong position in the semiconductor industry, with revenues rising by nearly one-third over the previous year's comparable period.

The TSMC data suggests that the continuous revenue increase through 2025 indicates a stable demand pattern across key sectors serviced by the company. The October report also emphasised that the monthly and yearly gains have been consistent, signalling ongoing resilience in TSMC's financial results.

