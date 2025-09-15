VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 15: Tupperware Corporation, affectionately referred to as simply Tupperware by countless families around the world. A brand that has been a trusted companion in kitchens across the world, known for its iconic airtight containers and innovative designs. In India, the brand has long been associated with durability, elegance, and the warmth of home-cooked meals shared with family.

In a natural progression of this journey, the brand is set to roll out its new product range which includes Glassware, Cookware and Stainless-Steel Bottles & Flasks. The products are designed to make cooking and hydration easier for Indian households in one effortless sweep which underlines Tupperware's reputation as a leader that likes to stay ahead of the curve by being responsive to the ever-evolving needs of its customers.

VOILA - The Glassware Collection

Tupperware introduces Voila, an elegant and versatile range of borosilicate glassware collection designed to meet the demands of modern kitchens and dynamic lifestyles. Perfect for snacks, savories, and gourmet creations alike, Voila glassware collection are non-toxic, OTG friendly, microwave-safe, freezer-safe, and dishwasher-friendly -- making them a truly all-in-one solution for cooking, storing, and serving.

TRAYAM - The Cookware Series

With Trayam, Tupperware enters the cookware space in India with a line of products that blends elegance, utility, and cutting-edge design. The collection includes essential kitchen staples: Kadhai, Frying Pan, Sauce Pan, and Casserole -- all crafted for both daily use and special occasions.

Stainless Steel Flasks

Crafted from premium-grade, food-safe stainless steel, these flasks are built to withstand the demands of daily use while maintaining a refined, minimalist aesthetic. The double-wall vacuum insulation technology locks in temperature, keeping beverages Hot and Cold up to 24hrs. It's the ideal companion for work, travel, fitness, or outdoor adventures. The matte, fingerprint-resistant finish adds a touch of elegance, while the leak-proof, BPA-free lid ensures a clean, spill-free experience.

"At Tupperware, innovation has always been at the heart of everything we do. Indian households today are evolving -- with changing tastes, dynamic lifestyles, and a growing desire for products that are not only functional but also elegant and versatile. With the launch of our new Glassware, Cookware & Stainless-Steel flask collections, we are responding to these shifts by offering solutions that move seamlessly from cooking to serving to storing. This is more than just a product launch -- it's a reflection of our commitment to keeping pace with the modern Indian kitchen, while staying true to the trust and legacy Tupperware has built over decades. These collections reflect our commitment to empowering homemakers with products that make cooking, storing, and serving simpler, smarter, and more enjoyable." - Anshu Bagai, Country Head, Tupperware India.

ABOUT TUPPERWARE

Sold in numerous countries, Tupperware is a leader in practical, innovative and environmentally responsible products. The company's journey began in 1946 when chemist Earl Tupper 'invented' an airtight seal for plastic storage containers that would go on to help families curb food wastage and save money. Be it anticipating the evolving needs of the modern customer, celebrating the home party concept, or empowering entrepreneurship through social selling, the company continues to be a trusted household name - bringing people together, unlocking human potential and building a future that truly lasts.

