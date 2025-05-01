NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 1: TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 16% with sales increasing from 383,615 units in April 2024 to 443,896 units in April 2025.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 15% with sales increasing from 374,592 units in April 2024 to 430,330 units in April 2025. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 7% with sales increasing from 301,449 units in April 2024 to 323,647 units in April 2025.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 17% with sales increasing from 188,110 units in April 2024 to 220,527 units in April 2025. Scooter registered a growth of 18% with sales increasing from 144,126 units in April 2024 to 169,741 units in April 2025.

Electric Vehicle

Electric Vehicles of the company recorded a growth of 59% with sales increasing from 17,403 units in April 2024 to 27,684 units in April 2025.

International Business

The Company's total exports registered a growth of 45% with sales increasing from 80,508 units in April 2024 to 116,880 units in April 2025. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 46% with sales increasing from 73,143 units in April 2024 to 106,683 units in April 2025.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered a growth of 50% with sales increasing from 9,023 units in April 2024 to 13,566 units in April 2025.

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products have led in their respective categories in the J.D.Power IQS & APEAL surveys and J.D.Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.

