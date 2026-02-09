New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Indian boxing has taken a significant stride forward with the official launch of India Knockout Nights (IKN) by the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), a groundbreaking professional boxing platform aimed at providing Indian boxers with the much-needed visibility, structured opportunities and a sustainable career pathway they have long awaited.

According to a release, the launch brought together athletes, fans, and members of India's growing combat sports community, all united by a shared belief: Indian boxing talent deserves a bigger stage.

Leading the moment was Neeraj Goyat, widely celebrated as the pioneering face of professional boxing in India for his trailblazing appearances on international fight cards. Goyat now embraces a new role, spearheading efforts to pave the way for emerging talents in the ring.

He was accompanied by professional boxer Nishant Dev and Indian MMA star Anshul Jubli, reflecting the strong camaraderie across India's combat sports ecosystem.

A Platform Built for Fighters: IKN has been conceptualised as a structured, multi-city professional boxing league that will host regular fight nights featuring Indian talent across weight categories and divisions. The aim is clear; to move Indian boxing from sporadic opportunities to a sustained professional ecosystem.

Season 1 of India Knockout Nights will be streamed live on YouTube through Neeraj Goyat's official channel, providing direct access for fans nationwide and globally.

Neeraj Goyat shared his personal insights, stating, "I've lived the journey of an Indian professional boxer; seen the struggles, the uncertainty, the lack of platforms. India Knockout Nights is something I deeply believe in because it gives fighters a fair shot. This is about building a platform where talent doesn't get lost."

Manisha Malhotra, President of the Inspire Institute of Sport, elaborated on the initiative's broader ethos.

"IIS was built on a simple belief - Indian athletes, when given world-class support, can compete with the very best in the world. Our work has always gone beyond training; we focus on building complete athlete ecosystems with access to coaching, sports science, recovery, mentorship, and international exposure. Over the years, we've invested deeply in nurturing talent from grassroots to elite levels. But for a sport to truly grow, athletes also need structured, high-quality competitive platforms. India Knockout Nights is a natural extension of our philosophy, creating visibility, consistency, and a professional pathway for boxers. We meet young athletes every day who have immense hunger but limited opportunities. When they see a credible future in the sport, their commitment rises to another level. If we want champions tomorrow, we have to build strong systems today. This platform is a step toward that larger vision for Indian boxing," he said.

By prioritising consistent high-level competition, professional production values and expansive digital accessibility, India Knockout Nights heralds a transformative era for Indian boxing, not just as a sport, but as a viable career path.

For countless aspiring fighters, this launch ignites the hope that their moment on the big stage is now tantalizingly close. (ANI)

