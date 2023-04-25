Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): UFC GYM® launched its newest UFC FIT location at the Club Cloud of Kanakia Silicon Valley in Powai. This facility is the first UFC FIT branded club in India. The Kanakia Group has a legacy of over 3 decades and is India's leading premium real estate developer. UFC GYM's association with Kanakia is mutually beneficial because of their shared values of integrity and team work.

The gym is equipped with top-of-the-line cardio and strength training equipment from Life Fitness. UFC FIT, being an extension of the UFC brand, boasts a power-packed set-up of boxing bags and other MMA training equipment. A 400 sq.ft. turf and functional training equipment facilitate the Daily Ultimate Training classes which are its own signature high-intensity interval training bootcamp. The residents of Kanakia Silicon Valley will have a world-class training facility right at their doorstep. The group class studio will have classes like yoga, Zumba, spinning, etc. which bring the community together to sweat through a strenuous yet joyous workout class. Parents can bring their kids along as the clubhouse will offer specialized youth programming for ages 5 to 15 years in MMA and functional training.

Master Licensees of UFC GYM India, Farzad Palia and Istayak Ansari, stated, "We are excited to bring our UFC GYM experience at people's doorsteps through UFC FIT. This concept will further grow the brand awareness of UFC and UFC GYM. Having a world-class facility with state-of-the-art equipment and varied yet complementary group classes in the society clubhouse will elicit more people to workout and thus contribute towards the Government of India's 'Fit India' Movement."

Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kanakia Spaces Realty Pvt. Ltd., Vishal Doshi stated, "At Kanakia we have always encouraged 'different thinking' and what better than UFC GYM and it's #TrainDifferent experience. We believe this will change how society gyms are looked at and utilized. UFC FIT at our Silicon Valley project further bolsters our commitment to create a holistic and premium living experience for our residents."

Since debuting in 2009, UFC GYM has opened 150+ locations throughout the United States, Australia, Bahrain, Canada, Mexico, Oman, Philippines, South America, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and more.

The UFC FIT model was launched in India this year by UFC GYM Global CEO, Adam Sedlack. This model is designed for the clubhouses of residential and commercial projects and provides exclusive access to the residents only. The format of the gym is designed to suit the needs of its members which may vary from location to location and is an excellent add-on to the list of amenities of any residential and commercial project.

In 2018, the fitness franchise expanded its global brand presence to India, which is comprised of the world's second-largest population, in partnership with Artaxerxes Fitness & Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd, led by Master Licensees Istayak Ansari and Farzad Palia. The Master Licensees have an unprecedented partnership agreement with UFC GYM® to open more than 100 gym locations throughout India through 2032.

UFC GYM programming has been developed through exclusive access to the training regimens of internationally-acclaimed UFC athletes and world-class Fitness Directors. The company's unique Train Different® approach provides members with everything they need for the entire family to move, to get fit and to live a healthy life regardless of their age or current athletic ability.

For more information about UFC FIT, please visit www.ufcfit.in, or follow the gym on Instagram at @ufcfit.in.

UFC GYM® is the first major brand extension of UFC®, the world's premier MMA organization, created in alliance with New Evolution Ventures™ (NeV), developers of many of the world's most successful fitness brands. As the first to unite the benefits of MMA with fitness, the brand is not what you expect, and more than you can imagine. UFC GYM's TRAIN DIFFERENT® approach provides members with the ultimate fitness experience and programming that secures results for all ages and training levels. With over 150 locations opened and 700 additional locations currently in development globally, UFC GYM has revolutionized the fitness industry and positively impacted countless lives worldwide. UFC GYM offers the opportunity to own and operate a franchise domestically and internationally. For more information, please visit www.ufcgym.com. Follow UFC GYM at Facebook.com/UFCGYM, Youtube.com/UFCGYM, Instagram, TikTok, and Twitter: @UFCGYM. Follow UFC GYM India at Facebook.com/UFCGYMIndia, youtube.com/UFCGYMIndia, Twitter and Instagram: @UFCGYMIndia.

UFC® is the world's premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 688 million fans and 198 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world, while broadcasting to nearly 900 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC's athlete roster features the world's best MMA athletes representing more than 75 countries. The organization's digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS®, one of the world's leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is owned by global entertainment, sports and content company Endeavor, and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC, Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok: @UFC.

Kanakia Silicon Valley is a residential project of ~8 acres of development with ~1500 2&3 Bed Balcony* apartments out of which ~4.5 acres of area is for landscape amenities. UFC FIT is situated at the Clubhouse called the Club Cloud which also has a banquet hall, Cafe, Digital Games Zone, Mini theatre, Terrace lawn, etc. It's a MahaRERA registered project and to know more about it, please visit www.kanakiasiliconvalley.com or call on 022-68680016.

Kanakia Spaces Realty Pvt. Ltd. is Kanakia Group's flagship real estate company and established in 1986. In the last 3 decades, they have developed and successfully delivered ~15 million sq.ft. of which 45 are residential projects, 13 commercial projects, 141 screens, 6 school, 3 Hotels, 4 Malls. Standing testament to their innovative approach is the first township concept at Mira Road, and many of their prestigious themed properties like Kanakia Rainforest, Kanakia Paris, Kanakia Miami, Kanakia Hollywood, Kanakia Zen World and Kanakia Wall Street. To know more please visit www.Kanakia.com and follow them on Instagram: https://instagram.com/kanakiagroup; Twitter: https://twitter.com/kanakia_spaces; Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kanakiagroup/ Linkedin:https://www.linkedin.com/company/kanakia-group/; YouTube:https://youtube.com/@kanakiagrp

