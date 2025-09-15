PNN

New Delhi [India], September 15: Adaptiv.me, a French-Tech edtech startup with roots in both India and France, and Unicraft VC, a hands-on seed fund and startup studio based in Paris and Luxembourg, have announced the launch of a pioneering Indo-French AI incubator. Alongside this milestone, the two organizations have also signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to establish a state-of-the-art AI Lab in Ajmer, Rajasthan, positioning India as a global execution hub for next-generation artificial intelligence.

On August 28, 2025, Unicraft issued a formal Letter of Intent to collaborate with Mr. Titash Neogi and Mr. Jitendra Bablani on setting up an AI lab which will serve as a dedicated hub for AI R&D projects identified by Unicraft and executed in India. Subject to compliance with regulatory approvals and definitive agreements, the lab is expected to incubate 100 European AI startups within the next five years. In parallel, it will generate hundreds of training and development jobs for young Indian engineers, while delivering advanced AI solutions at globally competitive costs.

"This partnership represents a powerful step toward building a sustainable Indo-French AI innovation pipeline," said Aurelien Chouvet, General Partner at Unicraft. "By combining our international expertise with India's growing AI talent, we aim to accelerate the development of impactful AI solutions for global markets. The Global Capacity Center will be the cornerstone of this collaboration, ensuring scalability, affordability, and world-class quality."

The Ajmer AI Lab has been designated as the first execution hub under this initiative. It will function as the operational powerhouse, driving startup creation, grant execution, and day-to-day delivery. With Adaptiv.me as a strategic education partner, the Lab will roll out cutting-edge AI training and skilling programs designed to meet global standards. By aligning Indian execution strength with French innovation methodologies, Ajmer is set to emerge as a landmark destination for AI-driven entrepreneurship and research.

Unicraft's Indo-French incubator has been carefully structured with a sustainable business model. Potential Government innovation grants combined with seed funding provided by the venture fund and Adaptiv.me will power the initial operational costs, ensuring stability and growth of the talent pool. Seeded startups will contribute training and development fees, while the Ajmer AI Lab will pay incubation fees to Unicraft in exchange for mentorship, global access, and strategic positioning. In addition, international clients will gain access to cost-effective, high-quality AI projects delivered through Indo-French collaborations. This integrated flow reduces dependency on any single revenue stream and builds financial resilience into the model.

The partnership creates significant value for all stakeholders. For Unicraft, it consolidates its role as the central Indo-French incubator, ensuring consistent revenues and privileged access to India's AI talent pool. For the Ajmer AI Lab, it guarantees long-term sustainability through grants and services while leveraging Unicraft's global reach. Selected young entrepreneurial and technical talent from Ajmer stand to benefit from venture backing to their startup ideas, world-class AI training, and international exposure through cross-border collaboration. Global clients can enjoy affordable yet high-quality AI products and services, while governments see tangible results in the form of job creation, innovation, and the effective deployment of grant programs.

Looking ahead, the roadmap is ambitious. With Ajmer as the foundation, Unicraft and Adaptiv.me plan to scale operations to ten AI Labs across India with focus on tier 2 and 3 cities. The long-term vision also includes establishing a strong customerbase across Europe, the United States, and Asia, positioning Unicraft as a trusted global partner in AI innovation.

Together, the Indo-French AI Incubator in Ajmer and the upcoming AI Lab in India mark a decisive turning point in Unicraft's mission to build cross-border innovation ecosystems. By harnessing India's execution capabilities and France's innovation strengths, these initiatives will not only generate high-quality employment and foster AI entrepreneurship but also cement India's role as a global hub for affordable and scalable AI research and development.

