Palo Alto (California) [US], November 29: Uniphore, one of the world's largest AI-native companies, today announced that Opus Research has recognized it as a Leader in the 2023 Conversational AI Intelliview report on Enterprise Intelligent Assistants. Uniphore is recognized for its standout applications, U-Self Serve and U-Assist, which provide enterprise-grade AI for improved customer and employee experiences.

In the 2023 edition of the Intelliview report, Opus evaluated 16 Conversational AI vendors based on the use cases they support and key foundational technical capabilities (e.g., multiple dialog models, tooling for monitoring and remediating bot performance, and pre-built flows for successful customer care tasks). Leaders in the Opus Intelliview for Conversational AI provide "solutions that support the use of LLMs and Generative AI...and establish a framework for privacy and trust." These vendors also receive favorable reviews from customers on their vision and ability to execute. For complimentary access to the report, click here.

The report highlights Uniphore's key differentiators including:

* Advanced Natural Language Understanding (NLU) capabilities powered by AI and Machine Learning models, including LLMs* Visual no-code tools that support multimodal interactions for voice, chat and mobile* Seamless integration with backend systems like CRM and knowledge bases

"Our ratings reflect Uniphore's extensive experience in the Enterprise AI space, and ongoing commitment to innovating its intelligent solutions that improve both CX and EX in the enterprise. Its U applications - as well as its foundational X Platform - enable customers to drive better agent productivity and improved customer satisfaction by deploying the latest in AI technology," explained Dan Miller, founder and lead analyst, Opus Research. "Uniphore always strives to be ahead of the market and we look forward to seeing their continued growth in the future."

Uniphore's flagship multimodal AI and data platform - the X Platform - provides the foundation to the company's contact-center-focused U applications, including an intelligent virtual assistant that elevates enterprise customer experience - and U-Assist - a real-time agent assistance application. Complete with Generative AI, Emotion AI, Knowledge AI, Computer Vision and Workflow Automation, the X Platform boasts a robust architecture that supports frictionless customer journeys via end-to-end support that includes conversation capture and recording, comprehensive analytics, AI, and automated workflows across multiple languages in real-time.

Uniphore recently announced its latest breakthrough innovations for the X Platform including the development of and usage of multiple modes of data to deliver AI solutions with pre-built guardrails which help ensure the successful integration of the latest in Generative AI capabilities with the existing technologies in the X Platform. "It's an honor to see Uniphore recognized by Opus Research as a Leader in Enterprise Intelligent Assistants. Our U-Self Serve and U-Assist products have experienced tremendous growth through innovation over the last year, especially as Generative AI has taken center stage in the global market, driving awareness and adoption," said Umesh Sachdev, CEO and Co-founder at Uniphore. "We have more than 15 years of experience in the enterprise AI space and will continue to pursue our mission of transforming every part of the enterprise via our AI-native platform."

