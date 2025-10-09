NewsVoir

Shanghai [China], October 9: There are reports that Nokia has officially extended its brand licensing agreement with HMD Global beyond 2026, ensuring the continued production and innovation of Nokia feature phones worldwide. India, the world's largest feature phone market, remains at the core of this growth, where HMD commands over 22% market share by volume.

Also Read | ICAI CA September Result 2025 Date: Know When, Where, and How To Check Final, Intermediat, E and Foundation Exam Scores at icai.org.

As HMD's long-term strategic partner, UNISOC will continue to provide key chipset solutions across multiple Nokia feature phone models, enabling the evolution of classic devices with new intelligent features and supporting global market expansion.

Since 2016, HMD Global has been the exclusive custodian of the Nokia mobile brand, designing and manufacturing Nokia feature phones in India and China, with India serving as both its largest market and a major export hub. Under the renewed agreement, HMD will continue to design, manufacture, and sell Nokia-branded feature phones, while introducing enhanced smart capabilities such as AI voice assistants, video calling, GPS navigation, and lightweight social applications. Together, UNISOC and HMD will deepen collaboration across key markets including India, Africa, Europe, and China.

Also Read | Qatar Airways Sued as Vegetarian Passenger Chokes to Death Mid-Flight After Being Told To 'Eat Around' Meat-Based Meal; Family Seeks Damages for Wrongful Death.

UNISOC's technology has powered many of HMD's most successful Nokia feature phones, including the revived Nokia 3310 and the long-lasting Nokia 105. These iconic models demonstrate how UNISOC balances performance, power efficiency, and cost-effectiveness at scale. Looking ahead, as HMD invests further in the "classic + smart" direction, UNISOC is poised to expand its chipset shipments into new generations of intelligent feature phones and specialized smart devices, strengthening its global position in mobile communications.

Looking ahead, UNISOC remains committed to delivering high-quality products and solutions for the global consumer electronics market. By deepening its collaboration with HMD, UNISOC will continue to drive innovation, expand its worldwide footprint, and bring advanced technologies into the feature phone segment--making reliable connectivity and smart experiences accessible to more people around the world.Best Regards,

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)