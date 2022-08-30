Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], August 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Unitac Energy Solutions (India) Private Limited, a two-decade old telecom infrastructure company, is planning for major expansion and diversification by investing about 25 crores in two years, with major focus on the forth coming 5G network, according to Santhosh Eappen, Chairman and Managing Director.

Unitac has already business tie-ups with major players, Indus Towers, Ericsson, ATC, Nokia, Ceragon etc. and is maintaining about 10000 telecom tower in Kerala, Tamilnadu and Karnataka.

Mr. Santhosh Eappen is confident of achieving more turnover and profit by securing untapped business volume and entering into 5G network operation. This would place Unitac a major player in the Active and Passive side with the above operators, Santhosh Eappen said.

The confidence gained through efficient installation and maintenance of 4G sites with its dedicated 1000 plus trained service professionals, Unitac is in the process of entering western and northern part of India as a part of its PAN INDIA initiative, Santhosh Eappen said.

The energy control team has been monitoring on a 24/7 basis by conducting frequent audit and check the uninterrupted functioning of tower transmission by frequently visiting site to monitor electricity power, battery, and diesel level to provide uninterrupted connectivity for mobile users. This facilitated to become a leader in Telecom Contractors and improve higher business volume and profits according to Santhosh Eappen.

With encouragement from telecom partners in the India industry, Unitac is in the process of installing additional 4G active work in Western and Northern India as a part of its pan India initiative and Unitac is in the top position among the IME's in India, Santhosh Eappen said.

Unitac is also planning in a major way to enter 5G tower market. As more towers need to be installed in a short distance, Unitac can achieve further growth in business in about two years. As parts of this initiative, Unitac is in the process of installing 5G sites in about a year time, Santhosh Eappen revealed. It plans to execute 5G site initially in Delhi NCR and Gujarat and in major cities in Tamilnadu, Andhra, and Kerala, and Karnataka later.

