Mon (Nagaland) [India] June 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Tobu Block of the Mon District in Nagaland required a medical facility to cater to 32 villages with a population size of over 50,000. With only five Public Health Centres (PHC), four sub-centers, and four health and wellness centers, it is not sufficient to meet the health requirements of the community. Even the nearest referral health center is situated at a distance of 120 km from the Tobu headquarters. Distance and poor road connectivity have been a hindrance for the community members to avail public health services on time.

Reckoning the need to strengthen health infrastructure in the block, United Way of Bengaluru and CSR partner Thermo Fisher came forward and set up a 30-bed modular facility, type C ambulance, dental and paediatric medical equipment as an extension to the existing community health center. This modular setup has been equipped with advanced medical equipment that would benefit patients as well as the medical fraternity.

Also Read | Presidential Election 2022: Opposition’s Candidate Yashwant Sinha Files Nomination; Here is Everything You Need to Know About Him.

The 30-bed modular facility has been designed by Modulus Housing, a start-up from IIT Madras. These units have long durability, for at least 20 years.

The new 30-bed facility was inaugurated today by N. Bongkhao Konyak, Hon'ble Advisor, Department of Underdeveloped Areas (DUDA), Government of Nagaland and Thavaseelan K, IAS, Deputy Commissioner Mon. "We are very grateful to United Way of Bengaluru and Thermo Fisher for constructing the 30-bedded modular hospital and donating an ambulance and other advance medical equipment. It would greatly augment the health care service delivery in Tobu and Monyakshu subdivisions for years to come," said Thavaseelan K, IAS, Deputy Commissioner Mon.

Also Read | Intermittent Fasting May Help Heal Nerve Damage: Study.

"We feel gratified to be a part of this critical intervention. Learning from the pandemic, we realized the need to strengthen public healthcare systems which serve a large section of our society, especially communities that cannot afford private healthcare. United Way of Bengaluru is grateful to Thermo Fisher for coming forward and supporting this initiative," said Rajesh Krishnan, Executive Director, United Way Bengaluru.

"We are delighted at the inauguration of the new 30-bed modular facility at the Tobu Block of the Mon District in Nagaland. We are glad that the new facility will serve close to 32 villages and positively impact close to 50,000 people in this area. With initiatives like these, we at Thermo Fisher are leading in serving science with the right compassion and staying close to our mission which is to make the world healthier, cleaner, and safer," said Amit Chopra, Managing Director, India, and South Asia, Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue of approximately USD 40 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 100,000 colleagues delivers an unrivalled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services, Patheon and PPD.

For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

UWBe, part of United Way Worldwide, is an NGO focused on social issues that seek immediate and long-term attention. The chapter catalyzes unified efforts from corporates, civic bodies, and citizen associations to bring about visible change. The organization works in four key areas - Environment, Education, Healthcare, and Livelihood. Currently, UWBe is implementing three flagship campaigns that serve important purposes: 'Wake the Lake' works to protect Bengaluru's lakes, 'Born Learning' helps provide nutrition and education to very young children, and 'Rural Rising' aims to develop and empower the rural communities. Besides, COVID relief work is another key area where the organization is helping healthcare institutions, healthcare professionals, and other organizations working towards COVID relief.

For more information, please visit www.uwbengaluru.org.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)