VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 29: Universal Business School (now School of Management), a pioneer in global business education, sets new benchmarks in management studies, especially with its AI-powered MBA program. As part of India's first AI University - Universal AI University, it stands at the forefront of integrating new-age technology into traditional business education and has become a preferred choice in the education field.

Also Read | ‘Children Being Bombed is Never Right’: ‘Bridgerton’ Star Nicola Coughlan Defends Her Palestine Stance, Also Speaks in Support of Trans Rights.

With AI integration in all its programs, management education is undergoing a massive revolution at Universal Business School Karjat. This School of Management has consistently received great feedback from its students and industry experts for its futuristic vision and experiential learning methodologies.

Industry-Centric Learning with AI Integration

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki e Vitara India Launch Delayed, Likely To Arrive in September 2025; Check Specifications and Features.

The AI-powered MBA curriculum at Universal Business School transcends the traditional conception of business education and integrates AI-driven decision-making, machine learning models, and data analytics into core management subjects. The program is elaborately designed to give students:

* AI-Integrated Learning: Courses that help students comprehend the concept of AI artistically in the context of finance, marketing, operations, and strategy.

* Real-World AI Applications: Real-life exposure to tools and platforms in use by the world's largest companies in making businesses more efficient and enhancing decision-making.

* Industry Collaborations: Associating with leading AI companies and multinational corporations at the practical level of experience and internship.

* Experiential Learning: Using case studies, live projects, and AI simulations to prepare the students for business situations run by experiments in the real world.

A Visionary Approach to AI in MBA Education

Universal Business School has set the pace in integrating its MBA curriculum with AI-driven decision-making, analytics, and automation that is transforming industries today. The AI-enabled MBA aims to impart technical and strategic skills to students to help them function effectively in a fast-changing corporate world. Such an immersive experience has greatly enriched Universal Business School news, getting it listed among the top selections for students.

Management Education with an AI-powered MBA Curriculum

The MBA curriculum of the School of Management, through AI changes, ensures that any presented academic content is the latest and most relevant. This ensures that the course is updated periodically based on industry trends, changing student needs, and emerging new technologies through the work of AI. All of these factors have raised the University Business School ranking high among other private institutions in Mumbai. Dr. Tarun Anand, Chairman and Founder of Universal AI University, stated, "As a top 25 B-School in India, having seen the era when AI is transforming every aspect of the business, we have designed our AI-centric MBA course in such a way that our students will not only adjust to this change but also become its leaders. The inclusion of AI in our curriculum aims at developing future leaders able to harness the power of AI to add value, foster innovation, and stimulate organizational growth." As one of the top 4 B-School placements in Mumbai by Times B-School, the School of Management ensures excellent career opportunities for graduates. Currently, more than 900 learners are actively utilizing AI-integrated coursework. The MBA program with AI integration is aimed at fostering future-ready leaders proficient in leveraging AI for data-driven decision-making, business intelligence, and strategic planning. A Step Towards an AI-Driven Future

On the distinguished role of being a trendsetter in AI-oriented education, Universal Business School has offered the AI-powered MBA as a testimony to its vision. Embedding AI right into the heart of business education, this School of Management is empowering individuals to rise as leaders in a world wherein AI and business become seamlessly interwoven.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)