Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 12 (ANI/PNN): Ahmedabad-based young pharma company, Uniza and Generic Aadhaar - a leading and affordable medical franchisee chain looks to strengthen business ties with a vision to expand coverage of affordable medicines for the masses in India. Both companies expect synergies together and aims to expand product coverage for chronic segment medicines very soon.

Generic Aadhaar is an affordable medical store franchisee with the sole mission of making life-saving medicines available to every Indian. An idea and venture of Arjun Deshpande - India's youngest entrepreneur and titled as Pharma Wonder Kid by Forbes at the age 16 founded Generic Aadhaar. Generic Aadhar is backed by Ratan Tata. Today Generic Aadhar has over 1500 stores across India and they have a goal to setup 20,000 stores by 2025.

Arjun Deshpande was invited as Chief Guest at Uniza Group's 'Manthan' event. He shared his vision and perspective on Generic Medicines.

Speaking at the event, Arjun Deshpande, Founder and CEO, Generic Aadhaar, said, "Supplying high-quality generic medicines at an affordable price has been our vision since Day 1. At Generic Aadhaar we ensure the best quality of products at 80% lesser price and source our requirements from WHO GMP facilities. With Uniza, we think we have found a partner which has competent manufacturing facilities to meet our requirements and we look to expand our partnership together with a vision to expand coverage of affordable generic medicines for the masses in India."

Pharmaceutical venture of the Pashupati Group, UNIZA is founded with a mission to contribute to the enrichment of quality of life around the globe through creation of Innovative Healthcare Products. The Founder of Pashupati Group, Saurin Parikh has team up with highly experienced team - Shirish Belapure, Sreekanth Seshadri, Ashish Sarkar, Ujwal Desai and Bhuvan Shah to form Uniza. A strong field team of 800 plus people across 28 states and 8 UT's drive the growth at Uniza.

Saurin Parikh, MD, Uniza Group and Founder, Pashupati Group, said, "We are pleased to partner with Generic Aadhaar in their vision for affordable generic medicines. Company has a state-of-the-art WHO-GMP facility at Kadi in Mehsana, Gujarat to cater to domestic as well as International markets. Currently we are supplying 5-6 medicines to Generic Aadhaar and talks are on to expand product portfolio to 20-25 products including medicines for chronic segment. Uniza and Generic Aadhar will work together to offer top quality generic pharmaceutical products at affordable prices to the consumer of India"

Started with a vision to be one of the leading Global Healthcare company with a robust product pipeline through Innovation, R&D and Quality Excellence - Ahmedabad based UNIZA Lifecare is making its presence felt in the Indian Pharmaceutical sector.

Manufacturing facility of the company at Kadi in Mehsana is WHO-GMP certified nd approved by PPB Kenya is designed, constructed as per PIC/S and latest cGMP norms and will cater to domestic as well as International markets. In the coming time, company is planning to file dossiers for over 500 products and focus on ROW markets like Africa, LATAM, South East Asia and CIS countries for exports. Company is also in talks with pharma majors in India and MNCs for contract manufacturing opportunities. Further to strengthen its presence in African Continent, company has set up - Uniza Lifecare Nigeria Ltd its first subsidiary office in Lagos, Nigeria.

In a span of 1.5 years, Uniza has received several international accreditations, submitted dossiers of 111 products in international markets and have started export operations in more than 12 countries. Company is planning to achieve dossiers submission of 500 plus products and also aiming for EU-GMP inspection in the year 2023. Company has a vision to expand business operations in 50 countries by 2025. The Young Pharma company started by stalwarts of the pharma industry is perhaps the fastest growing company in the sector.

Sreekanth Seshadri, CEO and Managing Partner, Uniza Healthcare, said, "Uniza Healthcare began its journey in 2020 with its India business. Company has four SBU's in India Business - Uniskin (Dermatology), Unilife (Cardiovascular and Metabolic disorders), Unifem (Gynaecology) & Uniswas (Respiratory). In a short span, Uniza Healthcare has launched more than 150 SKU's with five launches which are first time in India products in-licensed from USA, Canada and South Korean companies. Uniza Healthcare reported a turnover of Rs. 60 crore in the first full year of operations ended March 2022 and targets to cross turnover of Rs. 100 crore in FY23."

In order to serve the emerging need of the respiratory health of India, company launched UNISWAS respiratory division of UNIZA with entire inhaler range right from Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI), Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) & Respules for nebulization along with the other conventional products. Initial responses from Chest Physicians are promising.

Company's key brands include Amrofast (antifungal cream), Schones (Hair Serum), Vitellus (Vitiligo management), Unimyco (antifungal tablets), Unizuva (Cholesterol management), Ironergy (Anaemia treatment) & Pregafem (Hormone for Pregnancy support) which have been the front runners in their respective field. Seven brands of the company have crossed annual sales of Rs 1 crore within first year of launch across therapies.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)