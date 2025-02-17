BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], February 17: Give Discover, hitherto India's premier platform for discovering verified nonprofits, today launched 'Grant Maker Profiles' to complement its vast repository of NGO profiles. This move, bringing nonprofits and funders together on the same platform, will help bridge the information gap that exists between them and scale social impact. The platform currently features key details of top grant makers, including CSR giants like Reliance, Tata Consultancy Services, IBM, Apple, Hindustan Unilever and Tech Mahindra Foundation, among others.

Every grant maker profile offers comprehensive insights into their CSR budgets, grant values and details of funded NGO programs, including geographies, demographics, causes covered and impact metrics. This will enable nonprofits to find potential funders whose missions match theirs and, in turn, help grant makers to discover NGOs that align with their goals.

Give Discover's recent analysis of its rich NGO information shows that nearly three-quarters (69%) of the top 500 NGOs are headquartered in cities and accrue 85% of the total funds. Putting grant maker profiles on the same platform can foster new partnerships to address such region-based and other imbalances in funding.

In addition, last year's dus spoke India's CSR report cited limited awareness of collaborative platforms as one of the main reasons that only 33% of the top CSR companies are part of multistakeholder collaborations - though 87% of CSR leaders are interested in such alliances. Give Discover's grant maker profiles will give funders insights into peers' giving patterns and the chance to explore possible collaborations.

Commenting on the launch, Give Discover CEO Richa Singh said, "There is no doubt that an information challenge persists between NGOs and funders. By introducing comprehensive Grant Maker Profiles on a platform where we have already consolidated the data donors need on nonprofits, we hope to forge better matching between the two and a fairer, more inclusive, distribution of grants over time."

Tech Mahindra Foundation CEO Chetan Kapoor, added, "I congratulate the Give Discover team on bringing this platform to life. There are hundreds of grassroots nonprofits in India, doing deep work, that find it hard to access institutions and large donors. I hope Give Discover will bridge this discovery gap and enable growth for such changemakers."

With details of both NGOs and grant makers in a digestible, accessible format on a single platform, Give Discover can help more funders and NGOs discover shared goals which has the potential to catalyze significant, collective impact.

