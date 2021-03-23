Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): In the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the series of events have unfolded offers for the home seekers as 'not to be a missed' opportunity.

From home loan interest rates being at historic lows to reduction in stamp duty, attractive offers from real estate developers and prices that are too good to miss out on. The 'new normal' in the post-pandemic world nudged homebuyers to opt for larger spacious apartments and preferred integrated township projects from branded developers that offers holistic living experience, timely delivery and financial discipline.

Hiranandani Gardens, Powai the most premium township of Mumbai offers one to buy their dream home with never before offers and opportunity.

Hiranandani Gardens, Powai an integrated mixed-used township is one of the finest and ideal location for the home seekers to zero-down their choices post-pandemic. The premium residence is now available with an array of choices and offers made available like never -before to enable fence-sitters turn into actual property owners.

Regent Hill 1BHK- is offering a wide range of options to be a part of this most sought-after premium destination with an array of offers. For ambitious minds and first-time buyers, Regent Hill offers smartly designed 1BHK AC homes that are finished with fully fitted false ceilings and modular kitchen with white goods.

One can choose a home in Regent Hill B wing, available at Rs 1.48 Crore, (all inclusive), offering an assured rental of Rs 50,000 per month for three years Or one may opt for Regent Hill C, D and E wings, available at Rs 1.47 Crore, (all inclusive) with the offer of paying just 5 per cent now and getting the remaining 95 per cent funded at an attractive interest rate.

Castle Rock 2BHK - It for the first time, offers 2BHK spacious homes with balconies at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. It also offers several exclusive amenities like a swimming pool, clubhouse, gymnasium and a host of other lifestyle features. Castle Rock A & B wings are nearing completion and C & D wings are ready with OC received. All these offer zero GST and start from Rs 2.4 crore onwards with no floor-rise.

Atlantis 2BHK - Another best option is Atlantis, which comprises of ready to move in 2BHK homes with exclusive amenities like a swimming pool and gymnasium. It also provides breath-taking views of the Powai lake and skyline of Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. It comes with a lucrative offer of assured rental of Rs. 1 lakh per month for 3 years and zero GST on OC received.

With the Covid-19 vaccination drive shifting into high gear, and the impact of the pandemic reducing in intensity, the slew of measures by the authorities, which in the past few months have made home ownership very easy and attractive.

This booster dose of stamp duty reduction comes with limited time frame and likely to get higher post this March FY 21. So, the opportunity exists for last few days and those who miss out on the same will have lost the opportunity of a lifetime. Making your dream home at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai a reality, with a transaction which is a win-win for home buyers, so, home seekers better hurry up.

Hiranandani Gardens, Powai offers homebuyers the perfect blend of modern amenities, excellent connectivity and a feeling of living in one of the most upscale townships in Mumbai. With so many options and schemes, and an opportunity to save big there is no better time for you to experience the Hiranandani Gardens, Powai life. Coupled with a lucrative stamp duty option of just 3 per cent, till March 31, 2021 only, this is indeed the best time to invest in your home of the future!

To make the most of the opportunity, book now. Log on to www.hiranandanioffers.com and one can book one's dream home instantly, with just Rs 50,000.

"As we come to the end of fiscal 2020-21, in backdrop of economic resurgence makes it the 'right now' an ideal time to buy your dream property. This is an unmissable opportunity to own your dream home at Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Given that the stamp duty values are slated to rise from 1st April, 2021; hence, there is no better time than NOW to invest in real estate or buy a home for end use," said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, MD, Hiranandani Group.

