Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 27 (ANI): A fire broke out at a gym located on the fourth floor of a building in the Prahladnagar area on Monday, prompting a swift response from the fire department, officials said.

According to Fire Officer Solanki, the department received a fire call at around 10:20 AM following which multiple fire vehicles were rushed to the spot.

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"We received a fire call at 10:20 AM. The fire broke out at this location. Three to four of our vehicles reached the spot immediately. The fire was very large. We set up fire lines and used monitors because the flames were reaching the upper floors of the building. We have since brought it under control. We rescued around seven to eight people who were stuck upstairs and brought them down safely," he said.

Solanki also said that a few women had become unconscious due to smoke inhalation but were safely rescued by the fire personnel.

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"No casualties have been reported. Four or five women were unconscious due to the smoke, but we have rescued them and brought them out," he said.

While initial reports suggest that the fire may have originated inside the gym located on an upper floor, officials said the exact cause is yet to be determined.

"We are currently investigating exactly where and how the fire started," Solanki added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)