Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 25: Unpromptd, Asia's emerging growth partner for global tech and digital companies, and Agoda, a global digital travel platform, have entered into a strategic partnership to support Agoda's advertising strategy in India.

Through this collaboration, Unpromptd will drive localized advertiser relationships, lead sales strategy, and bring Agoda's travel audience closer to India's brand marketers. The company will engage with brands in sectors like travel, tourism, and hospitality, as well as brands across categories such as fintech, consumer goods, electronics, and lifestyle. The goal is to help brands increase visibility and drive outcomes by tapping into context-rich consumer moments with precision and scale.

Agoda's media solutions leverage real-time travel intent signals to deliver highly actionable, conversion-ready audiences. In India, where the digital consumer is mobile-first and travel demand is on the rise, this creates a powerful opportunity for brands to connect meaningfully with their future customers.

"We're excited to partner with Agoda to bring their powerful audience and travel intent signals to India's marketers," said Akshay Mathur, Founder & CEO of Unpromptd. "Indian consumers are becoming some of the world's most valuable travelers. According to the ACKO India Travel Report 2025, outbound travel by Indians crossed USD 31.7 billion last year, and individual spends on international trips can go up to ₹5.8 lakh per person. Brand marketers want more than just reach - They want actionability, relevance, and outcomes. Agoda offers a platform that combines all three. This partnership is a strong fit with Unpromptd's mission to drive smarter monetization for global tech platforms through local execution and market-first thinking."

Prashant Kala, Regional Director of Agoda Media Solutions at Agoda, added: "India represents an important growth opportunity, and Unpromptd brings the right blend of market knowledge, advertiser trust, and sales excellence to support the expansion of our media business. As we expand our media solutions across new formats and customer touchpoints, collaborating with a local partner is essential to delivering value for advertisers. We are excited to work together to strengthen Agoda's position as a performance-focused media platform in India."

Unpromptd is a go-to-market and monetization partner for global tech and digital platforms expanding into Asia. With a focus on execution, monetization, and building local relevance, Unpromptd helps platforms drive revenue, navigate regional complexities, and scale sustainably across the continent. Its vision is to be the engine behind every digital brand's success story in Asia.

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of over 6 million hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 7,000 staff in 27 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

Agoda's business-to-business (B2B) division connects accommodation, flight and activity providers alongside strategic partners to a global audience of intent-driven consumers. Agoda drives partner success with actionable insights, data-driven solutions, and localized marketing strategies. Its strategic partnerships arm, Rocket Travel by Agoda, enables global brands to launch customized travel platforms and loyalty programs.

