New Delhi [India], February 23: UPES ON, the digital education arm of UPES University, renowned for its innovative and industry-aligned degree and certification programs, proudly received the 'Academia Award for Best Online Learning for the year 2024'. This accolade highlights UPES ON's steadfast dedication to delivering excellence in online education. In response to the evolving needs of today's workforce, UPES Online revamped its curriculum last year to incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI) modules, recognizing AI's pivotal role in reshaping the professional landscape. The prestigious award was presented by Indian actress Amrita Rao, adding a touch of glamour and recognition to the proceedings.

The award ceremony, held on February 21, 2024, at Hyatt Centric, New Delhi, was not only a celebration of UPES ON's achievements but also a platform for insightful discussions on 'Transforming India Through Local to Global with TEE Formula (TECHNOLOGY-EDUCATION-ENTREPRENEURSHIP).' The event brought together key stakeholders, industry leaders, and influencers who engaged in discussions on market trends, predictions, and entrepreneurship.

Sumanth Palepu, Sr. Director, Sales & Marketing at GUS GLOBAL SERVICES INDIA, served as a distinguished panellist in the discussion on 'New-Age Education & Quality Skills'. Speaking about the event and UPES ON's recognition, Sumanth stated, "It's an honour to be part of an institution that's shaping the future of online learning and taking the next generation one step closer to Driving Tomorrow. At UPES Online, we pride ourselves in making our students future- ready. Not only do our students learn how AI works in terms of its internals, but they also know how to leverage AI technologies beneficially and ethically in their work. Our mission is to ensure that once they graduate, UPES ON alumni will be disruptors, not the disrupted!"

Piyush Arora, Sr. Director, Business Strategy, GUS GLOBAL SERVICES INDIA, remarked, "This accolade reflects our continuous efforts to push the boundaries of online education and deliver high-quality learning experiences to students worldwide. Our focus on innovation and industry relevance sets us apart as pioneers in the field of online learning. We remain dedicated to providing students with all the assistance they need in their learning journey, including a 'We Care' package that addresses their psychological and other health needs. We believe empathy is an integral part of education."

Also present on the occasion, Ankita Sharma, Assistant Director, Marketing, GUS GLOBAL SERVICES INDIA, added, "We are honored to be recognized as leaders in online learning and remain steadfast in our mission to empower individuals through education. This recognition not only validates our commitment to academic excellence but also highlights the impact of our innovative approach to learning. By combining cutting-edge technology with industry insights, we are trying to create immersive and engaging educational experiences that prepare students for the challenges of tomorrow's workforce."

The event, graced by Chief Guest Indian Actress Amrita Rao, not only celebrated academic excellence but also recognized the synergy between technology, education, and entrepreneurship. Representatives from NITI AAYOG, state governments, foreign embassies, knowledge think tanks, industry associations (FICCI/CII/PHDCCI), consulting firms (KPMG/ERNST & YOUNG), top universities, media fraternity, motivation world, and entertainment world also participated in the event.

In conclusion, the significance of online learning cannot be overstated. As demonstrated by the recognition bestowed upon UPES ON with the prestigious 'Academia Award for Best Online Learning in 2024', online education stands at the forefront of educational innovation, providing accessible, flexible, and high-quality learning experiences to students worldwide. It not only empowers individuals to acquire new skills and knowledge but also fosters inclusivity, adaptability, and lifelong learning. As we continue to embrace the digital era, let us recognize and celebrate the transformative potential of online learning in shaping the future of education and empowering learners to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

UPES was established in 2003 with a vision to provide quality education. Keeping pace with the ever-evolving educational landscape, UPES ON, the public face of The Centre for Continuing Education at UPES was created as the digital education wing of the university. Its primary focus is to empower working professionals to become the catalysts driving tomorrow's digital transformations. UPES ON offers online MBA, BBA and BCA degrees which have been fortified with industry masterclasses and immersions. There are also a number of new-age PGP programs to choose from in the field of Oil and Gas, Renewable Energy, Industrial Safety and more. Through extensive research, the dedicated academic team and faculty at UPES ON have crafted a robust learning framework tailored to meet the demands of tomorrow's job market. Special focus has been placed on merging new age technologies like AI, data science, cloud computing and more into the curriculum to ensure that the students come out ready to face this new and changing world.

For further details, visit upesonline.ac.in or contact the UPES toll-free number at 1800-1031-495.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)