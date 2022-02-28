New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): Urban development needs to align itself with the vision of National Urban Digital Mission (NUDM) with a view to create a national digital ecosystem and improve ease of living for citizens by ensuring inclusive, efficient and citizen-centric governance, said Raman Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Jupitice Justice Technologies.

"We need to leverage emerging technologies in an effective way to bring change in people's lives," he said while participating in the two-day Urban Development Conclave, organized by the Urban and Real Estate sector, Town & Country Planning Department, and Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

The conclave also witnessed the presence of Devendra Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, KK Khandelwal, Chairman HARERA, Gurugram, and Parveen Jain, NAREDCO, Haryana President among others.

After launching India's first Digital RERA Court for Gurugram RERA, Aggarwal was invited to the conclave to share his expertise in developing technology solutions for addressing and resolving the numerous challenges faced by various stakeholders in the real estate sector. He stressed the fact that Urban Development should align with the vision and objectives of the National Urban Digital Mission (NUDM) highlighting the need for technology to enhance interoperability, scalability, and flexibility of the urban ecosystem.

"Urban development must align with the vision of National Urban Digital Mission (NUDM), which aims to improve the ease of living for citizens by creating a national urban digital ecosystem that delivers accessible, inclusive, efficient, and citizen-centric governance. Like digital urban platforms, we need to build urban development platforms to facilitate the creation of an infinite number of solutions and services," suggested Aggarwal.

The NUDM, which was launched in February 2021, aims to create a shared digital infrastructure that would enable the urban ecosystem to handle complex challenges at scale and speed. It is designed as a public good, providing ecosystem actors access to core digital building blocks, ready-to-use platforms, standards, specifications, and frameworks.

Emphasizing the need for technological intervention in urban development, Aggarwal said that it is crucial to understand that society doesn't only exist in the physical world but also in cyberspace. Technology is the only solution to keep up with the pace of evolving needs of our society.

"Urban Development should seek for a data-driven governance model to plan efficient, inclusive, and citizen-centric policies and schemes," he further added.

While suggesting a data-driven governance model to drive maximum efficiency out of the administrative processes, Aggarwal said that Developments in technology, the rise of data science, and analytics have made it easier for government officials to access and understand the statistics and turn them into usable insights.

"The data-driven governance model is used to drive policy decisions such as where to invest, set social and economic goals, measure the performance of its administration and implemented schemes, and increase government transparency. We need policies that are futuristic since urban development is not only about developing sustainable infrastructure but sustainable policies as well," noted Aggarwal.

Calling for digital intervention in urban development, KK Khandelwal, Chairman, Haryana RERA, said, "Gurugram RERA has already embarked on the digital transformation journey with Jupitice. The use of technology in urban development will strengthen the capacity of the urban ecosystem to solve complex problems at scale and speed."

Jupitice is the World's First Justice Technology Company that has pioneered in creating a New Space in the technology sector "JusTech", which revolutionizes the Global Dispute Resolution Ecosystem.

Jupitice has designed and developed the World's First Justice Technology Platform that focuses on foundational digital infrastructure and capabilities that facilitate the creation of an infinite number of solutions and services to deliver Digital Justice Services across the globe.

Jupitice re-imagines the foundational infrastructure for the justice delivery system, i.e., natively digital and backed by the implementation of AI/ML and Blockchain. Jupitice utilizes underlying technological framework housing components such as Technology, Process, Connections, Data, and Knowledge, etc. to develop services & solutions to meet the diverse and evolving needs of stakeholders.

It does not merely digitize paper-based processes and automation of conventional practices and processes but is a vehicle for transformation - a force that empowers and enables all citizens and organizations; it transforms processes for a digital environment.

