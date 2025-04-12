New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, a UAE parliamentarian, asserted on Friday that with any challenge comes opportunity, and the latest tariff regime in the US can be an opportune moment for India-UAE ties.

"This (US tariff) brings opportunity for the relationship between our two countries. The bilateral relationship should take advantage...," the UAE politician told ANI in Dubai.

"We do understand that, but at the same time, there is always opportunity. Here in the UAE, whenever there are challenges, there are opportunities. And we see that both countries, UAE and India, should try to look into the opportunity that these challenges are bringing to the world," the UAE Parliamentarian and Educator, Chairman, Defense Affairs, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, UAE Federal National Council, said.

He said that the relationship between India and UAE is strategic.

"A relationship where you will have the government-government relations, private sector-private sector, and people to people. We have a history. You know, on many occasions, we don't need an agreement. The engagement is there. Actually, what the CEPA did was open new avenues for both countries and for the people, and this is where the added value is for both sides," he explained.

The UAE has signed CEPA with more than 27 countries, he said.

"And this is where India gets access to all these 27 countries because the UAE has signed this agreement," he supplemented.

Asked whether UAE would impose any counter tariffs on the US, he said, "No".

"No, no, we are not. Our culture of dealing with our friends and allies is not like that. We engage in dialogue, and we believe that through dialogue, we will able to find a solution to all these issues and challenges," he explained.

Further, he said the India-UAE relationship is bright, with officials from both sides meeting regularly.

"We always see more opportunity, more engagement, and the future is bright for this relationship," he said.

He cited the recent India visit of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

"This engagement of officials from both sides is really taking our relationship to the next level. I just came from Tashkent for the parliamentary union meetings. I met with his excellency, the speaker of the Indian parliament (Om Birla). The engagement is there almost every month; every week, there's something. So our relationship with India is different," he added. (ANI)

