New Delhi, April 12: WhatsApp, the Meta-owned platform, has introduced several new features to enhance the experience of Android and iOS users across group chats, calls, events, and channels. These updates are expected to make conversations more interactive, calls smoother, and channel management easier for users. From real-time indicators in group chats to advanced event creation options and improved video call features, WhatsApp continues to evolve its offerings.

WhatsApp New Features

WhatsApp has rolled out new updates to improve user experience in private and group chats. A real-time "Online" indicator is now visible under group chats, which will help users to see how many members are active in real-time. To manage notifications more efficiently, a new "Notify for" setting will allow users to choose between receiving alerts for all messages or only for highlights like mentions, replies, and messages from saved contacts.

Additionally, event features have been expanded. Users can now create events in one-on-one chats, RSVP as "maybe," invite a plus one, set end dates for longer events, and even pin events within a chat. WhatsApp has introduced tappable reactions, allowing users to easily view everyone else’s reactions and tap the one you want to send.

iPhone users can now scan and send documents directly within the app. By choosing "Scan document" from the attachment tray, users can scan, crop, and save the files without needing a separate scanner app. Users can now set WhatsApp as the default messaging and calling app on iPhones running the latest iOS update. The option can be found under Settings and then then check Default Apps.

WhatsApp improves calling features with smoother video and easier controls. WhatsApp now offers a dedicated Calls tab where users can start new calls, share call links, and manage call history in one place. iPhone users can also pinch to zoom during video calls for a closer view. Users can now add someone to a 1:1 call directly from a chat by tapping the call icon on the top and selecting "Add to call". Video call quality has also been improved with an optimised routing system for reducing dropped calls and freezing. Better bandwidth detection now allows for faster HD upgrades during calls. Meta Teen Safety Update: Instagram Announces Next Phase of Teenage Safety Initiatives in India, Coming to Facebook and Messenger Later This Year.

Channel admins on WhatsApp can now send video notes up to 60 seconds to offer updates for followers. Voice message transcripts are now available on Channels for, allowing users to read updates when they can’t listen. Additionally, Admins can also generate and share QR codes linking directly to their channel.

