Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 12: UST, a leading technology and digital transformation solutions company, has announced the inauguration of a new office in Pune, Maharashtra, further strengthening its India presence. Through this expansion, UST plans to create around 3500-6000 job opportunities in the next 3-5 years in Pune. Located in the Balewadi's EQ Smartworks establishment, this new facility spans over 80,000 sq. ft and accommodates over 1000 seats, complementing the facility at Sai Radhe Complex in Pune.

The new Pune office space was inaugurated by Krishna Sudheendra, Chief Executive Officer, UST, in the presence of Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer; Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer; Ramprasad Santhanagopalan, President, UST Product Engineering and Pune Center Head; Kishore Krishna, Vice President & Global Head Talent Acquisition; Smitha Suryaprakash, Vice President, Design & Experience Practice; Sheffi Anwar, General Manager; and Hari Krishnan Mohankumar, Senior Director Workplace Management & Operations, and other senior leaders and associates at UST.

With over 2000 employees, UST's Pune Center of Excellence is focused on driving innovation and accelerating growth by leveraging deep expertise in data science, data engineering, design, product engineering, and digital applications. Serving leading global enterprises across industries such as fintech, healthcare & life sciences, retail & e-commerce, manufacturing, and automotive, the Pune center plays a key role in shaping digital transformation for UST's global clients.

On this occasion, Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST, said, "We are excited to inaugurate our new office space in Pune, marking a significant milestone in our continued growth in India. Through these strategic expansions, we are planning to scale our operations significantly, aligning with business needs and market opportunities in digital transformation. Our focus is on building a strong talent base, business consulting pipeline, strategic partnerships, and expanding infrastructure to support our growing teams in AI, Design, and Engineering."

Ramprasad Santhanagopalan, President, UST Product Engineering and Pune Center Head, said, "Pune being a strategic and fast-growing technology hub of India, this new office represents a significant investment in UST's growth in the region. Our investments in AI, advanced design, and cutting-edge engineering will strengthen our capabilities, ensuring that the Pune Center remains a hub for innovation and digital excellence. With our team's strong domain knowledge expertise, we are confident in our ability to lead large-scale digital transformation programs for our global enterprise clients and remain at the forefront of innovation."

For the next three years, UST is dedicated to aiming to attain a consistent growth in terms of both seating capacity and headcount across India offices. The company intends to greatly expand its operations over the next three to five years, in line with business requirements and market opportunities in digital transformation and AI. UST concentrated on creating a strong pipeline for business consulting, cultivating a large talent pool, and establishing strategic alliances.

UST has consistently expanded its footprint across India, solidifying its position as a global leader in digital transformation and technology services. Last year UST opened a second office in Bengaluru along with a Design Experience Centre. The company laid the foundation for its second-owned campus in Kochi, Kerala, with plans to create 3,000 jobs over the next five years in Kochi, demonstrating its commitment to growth and investment in the region. In 2023, the company also inaugurated a state-of-the-art office at the International Tech Park in Hyderabad, dedicated to innovative research and development in emerging technologies.

The California, US-headquartered firm, UST founded in 1999 with its India headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, has significantly expanded its footprint across the country, with offices in key locations including Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad, Hosur and employs over 20,000 employees in India.

