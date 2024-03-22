PRNewswire

Port Vila [Vanautu], March 22: Award-winning, multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets ("Vantage") is thrilled to announce the release of the third episode of its highly anticipated series, The Vantage View.

Produced in collaboration with Bloomberg Media Studios, this latest episode delves into the transformative power and investment potential of Asia's electrified mobility landscape with a forward-looking focus on sustainable mobility. Viewers learn from Andrey Berdichevskiy, Partner & Associate Director at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), who leads the Southeast Asia Centre for Climate & Sustainability.

Berdichevskiy discusses the evolving dynamics of the global automotive industry, where the rapid adoption of Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) is poised to reach a staggering 59% of total light-vehicle sales by 2035. Meanwhile, the global fleet of electric two-wheelers - used largely in Asia - is expected to triple by 2040, highlighting Asia's pivotal role in the EV transformation.

Berdichevskiy also identified a number of investment opportunities across the EV supply chain, from raw materials to battery component technology and charging infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to partner with Bloomberg Media Studios once again to bring forth this latest episode of The Vantage View, offering viewers unparalleled insights into the transformative potential of Asia's electrified mobility landscape," says Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy and Trading Officer, Vantage.

"As the world increasingly embraces sustainable transportation solutions, this episode serves as a timely exploration of the investment opportunities and market trends shaping the future of mobility."

