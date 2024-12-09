Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 9 (ANI): Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal on Monday announced plans to invest Rs 1 lakh crore to boost the production of zinc and oil.

Speaking to ANI during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit, Agarwal revealed that the massive investment will provide significant employment opportunities and foster industrial development.

"We run two companies, Hindustan Zinc and Cairn India. So far, we have invested Rs 1 lakh crore in both of them, and in the coming days, we plan to invest another Rs 1 lakh crore. This will increase zinc and oil production and generate employment for 5 lakh people," Agarwal stated.

As part of its development efforts, Vedanta is also planning to set up an industrial park. This initiative aims to provide a platform for entrepreneurs to establish industries with investments ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 500 crore. Agarwal emphasized that the park is not being developed for profit but to encourage industrial growth and entrepreneurship.

He said "An industrial park is also being developed, not for profits, where people can set up industries with investments ranging from Rs 5 crore to Rs 500 crore."

Highlighting the potential of Rajasthan, Agarwal said, "Rajasthan is a land full of opportunities. It has hardworking and capable human resources, and beneath its land lies immense wealth, including gold, silver, copper, oil, gas, and granite."

He praised the state's progress and pointed out that many successful entrepreneurs who started in Rajasthan have gained global recognition.

The Vedanta Chairman also commended the support provided by the "double-engine government" of the BJP.

"Our company is getting a lot of support from the government. I urge other companies to invest in Rajasthan as well," he added.

Agarwal also lauded the efforts of Rajasthan's new Chief Minister, who has prioritized growth initiatives and brought fresh perspectives to governance.

He expressed optimism that the state would witness significant economic growth, with rising employment opportunities and development across sectors.

The Rising Rajasthan Summit is underway in Jaipur from Dec 9 to Dec 11 to attract global investors and showcasing Rajasthan's potential as a hub for trade and industry. (ANI)

