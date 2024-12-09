After a thumping win in their opening match of the ongoing Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 against Bangladesh, the India women's junior hockey team will clash against Malaysia on December 9. India slammed as many as 13 goals to clinch the contest against Bangladesh 13-1, where Mumtaz Khat struck four, and Kanika Siwach and Deepika hit hat-tricks each in their Pool A clash. Defending Champions India are placed alongside China, Malaysia, Thailand, and Bangladesh in Pool A. Junior Women’s Hockey Asia Cup 2024: Mumtaz Khan Scores Four Goals As India Thrash Bangladesh 13–1.

Much like India, Malaysia women's junior hockey team also started their tournament with a thumping win, where they routed Thailand 3-0 on the opening day of the competition. India will want to emulate their men's counterpart, who clinched the Men's Junior Asia Cup 2024, and also replicate the Women's senior hockey team, who won the Asian Champions Trophy 2024, and ensure this year ends on a high for hockey.

When is India vs Malaysia Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024? Know Date , Time and Venue

The India vs. Malaysia Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 will be played at Hockey Oman Stadium on December 9, and commence at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Olympians Tie the Knot! India Men's and Women's Hockey Team Players Akashdeep Singh and Monika Malik Get Engaged in Jalandhar.

How to Live Telecast of Watch India vs Malaysia Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in India?

Sadly, due to a lack of an official broadcast partner in India for Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024, fans will not be provided with live telecast viewing options on TV. For Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of India vs Malaysia Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 in India?

Hockey India will provide live streaming of the India vs Malaysia Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024 match on their App. The IND vs MAS hockey match will also be available on HOCKEYOMANOFFIC, and Prasar Bharti Sports YouTube channels for online viewing options.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 09, 2024 10:54 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).