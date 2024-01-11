PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11: Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, has today inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune, to meet the surging demand for data centers and supporting infrastructure solutions in India. Complementing Vertiv's existing manufacturing facilities in Ambernath and Pune, the new plant manufactures thermal management products and solutions tailored for data centers, telecom, commercial and industrial applications, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Spanning 210,000 square feet/19,510 square meters, the facility supports the manufacturing of cooling solutions ranging from 200W to 2MW+, including adiabatic free cooling chillers, large custom air handling units (AHU), thermal wall units, a new range of large direct expansion (DX), packaged DX and free cooling with economizer units, a new range of in-row cooling units, wall mount units, and rack cooling systems. The facility also boasts state-of-the-art psychometric labs to provide performance testing, a dedicated customer experience center, and design support capabilities. It is situated in an India Green Building Council (IGBC) compliant park that focuses on sustainability and reducing impact on the environment.

On the topic of the new facility, Vertiv CEO Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi, said, "With increasing global digitalization and the rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI), the data center industry is experiencing growth and a demand for more capacity, including for data center thermal and power infrastructure. India's emergence as a data center hub in the APAC region is a key reason that we built this third manufacturing facility in India, and it reinforces our commitment to nurturing the country's data center ecosystem while also addressing global demand."

According to a JLL report, India's data center industry is poised for a robust 678 MW expansion in the next three years, elevating its capacity to 1400 MW by 2025, establishing the nation as the 13th largest market globally. Additionally, India Briefing has reported that 45 new data centers collectively spanning 13 million square feet with 1,015 MW capacity are scheduled for development by 2025, forecasted to drive the industry to a size of $9.27 billion by 2027.

Subhasis Majumdar, managing director, Vertiv India, said, "India is witnessing significant investments in the data center industry by both domestic and global players. Our new plant with its state-of-the-art infrastructure will help us provide more thermal management capacity, improve lead times, and enhance our ability to deliver tailor-made, large, and complex solutions. In addition to the global offerings, Vertiv will align solutions with India's unique environmental and infrastructural needs, enabling optimal performance and reliability. The new facility also helps Vertiv to continue our support of the Make in India initiative."

