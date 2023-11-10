VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 10: Vertoz Advertising Limited (NSE: VERTOZ), a leading Technology Platform Enterprise, is pleased to announce its outstanding financial performance for the second quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2023.

In a recently concluded Board Meeting on November 9, 2023, Vertoz unveiled remarkable results for Q2 & HY FY2024. The performance demonstrates the company's relentless commitment to delivering value to stakeholders and solidifying its position in the digital advertising industry.

Commenting on the results, Hirenkumar Shah, Whole-time Director of Vertoz, stated, " Vertoz celebrates a robust Q2 65% and HY 72% EBITDA growth, a testament to our unwavering commitment to operational excellence. Fuelled by efficient processes and cost management, we're poised for growth while maintaining discipline. Through technology and talent, we aim to ensure sustained EBITDA growth and shareholder value, prioritizing innovation, and customer satisfaction."

Ashish Shah, Non-Executive Director of Vertoz, added, " Vertoz shines with an outstanding Q2 130% and HY 165% revenue surge from the previous year, demonstrating the strength of our core operations and agile market strategy. Our profitability, marked by a Q2 121% and HY 132% net profit increase, is bolstered by strategic market expansions that harness our core competencies, establishing a well-diversified revenue structure, and fortifying us against market dynamics."

Vertoz:

Vertoz (NSEI: VERTOZ) empowers organizations to thrive in today's digital landscape with proprietary new-age technology platforms for Digital Marketing, Advertising, and Monetization. Vertoz platforms cater to businesses, digital marketers, advertising agencies, digital publishers, and other technology companies. Key Platforms include IngeniousPlex, IncrementX, Adzurite, and AdMozart.

