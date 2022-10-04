New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/PNN): Veteran actor Govind Namdev, who is popularly known for giving scene-stealer performances in movies Virasat, Pukar, and Singham has been signed to become the face of Munshi Panna Masale.

Recently, the TVC of the brand was shot with Govind Namdev, Mansvi Raghuvanshi, Shivantika Dixit, Rahul Achlesh Gupta, Rama Shukla, Almas Khan, and other artists. The commercial will showcase a different side of the veteran artist. For the TVC, Govind Namdev is playing the role of a disciplined grandfather to a notorious kid. The commercial will be out soon.

The video is directed by Prabhakar Shukla with Raju KG as the DOP, and it is backed by Yati Media Work production company - Director Abhinav Raghuvanshi & Vishal Tiwari.

While shooting for the commercial, Govind Namdev finds the association interesting and found the shoot quite a refreshing change. "Be it a film or a TVC, my job is to put my 100%. When you are surrounded and supported by a team of talented team, then your work becomes simpler. It was a pleasant experience for me to shoot this unique commercial," Namdev added.

The directors of Munshi Panna Masale Vishnu Kumar Goyal and Nitin Kumar Goyal stated that the market for Indian spices is quite huge, both in India, as well as international. "With Munshi Panna Masale, we are trying to take the level of spices to a whole new level. Munshi's Masale will change the dynamics of the market with its quality with superior taste."

Currently, Munshi Panna Masale is available in a selected few states in India. But soon, the company will expand their territories on a nationwide and global level.

