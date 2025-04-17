BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: VIBGYOR Group of Schools, a leading network of K-12 schools, has announced its collaboration with globally renowned athletes through the launch of its pioneering International Sports and Performing Arts Camp. Held across Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru from 20 April 2025, this collaboration is crafted to enhance student learning and coaching methods by embedding global expertise into daily school life. Drawing participants from its network of 39 schools, the camp aspires to raise the bar for experiential and internationally aligned education. At the heart of this initiative are world-class mentors who have joined hands with VIBGYOR to raise the bar in cricket training. Former New Zealand stars Jesse Ryder and Mathew Sinclair are set to bring deep expertise and structure to student coaching as International Cricket Ambassadors. With their vast experience and deep understanding of the game, they will be working closely with VIBGYOR's cricket coaching teams to introduce international coaching strategies, structured training programs, and performance monitoring systems. Their presence on campus not only sharpens athletic technique but also instils discipline, strategy, and a global sporting mindset in young learners. Speaking on the collaboration, Ms. Kavita Kerawalla, Vice-Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools, said, "At VIBGYOR, we've always believed in offering more than academics. Our focus is on building future-ready individuals who are confident, globally aware, and passionate about their talents. This camp is an extension of that philosophy -- where students don't just learn skills but also gain inspiration and perspective from global achievers." "Sports in education is a powerful catalyst for personal growth. It teaches more than just technique -- it instils discipline, perseverance, and the ability to adapt under pressure. This collaboration is about creating an environment where students not only learn the skills to excel in cricket but also develop a mindset of excellence that transcends the field and shapes their future in all walks of life," said Shaji Kuttiani, Director of Sports and Events, VIBGYOR Group of Schools. A unique aspect of this collaboration is its dual focus -- not only are students benefiting from the expertise of these international professionals, but VIBGYOR's coaching staff is being upskilled through real-time mentorship. These interactive, on-ground sessions are designed to transfer knowledge, introduce modern methodologies, and build long-term coaching capacity within the schools. Reflecting on the experience, Mathew Sinclair said, "I am excited to be part of this initiative and look forward to visiting Mumbai, Pune, and Bengaluru. This is a great opportunity for us to share our cricketing experiences and contribute to the development of young talent. I am eager to engage with the students and coaches, and to pass on the skills and insights that we have gained over the years to help and inspire them to become the best players they can be." "It is a pleasure to be coming to India to coach young students. I am keen to share experiences that can support their journey," Jesse Ryder added. With this initiative, VIBGYOR is setting a new benchmark for experiential and holistic education in India. By fostering sustained international collaboration, blending global mentorship with its academic calendar, and creating pathways for continuous growth, VIBGYOR is redefining what it means to be truly future-ready -- both on the field and beyond.

