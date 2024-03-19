PNN

New Delhi [India], March 19: The VIDHI SAMMAN Awards, marking a new chapter in the Indian legal community's recognition of excellence, made a memorable debut at the conclusion of Vidhi Utsav 2024 on March 17. Held at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, this event, organized by OakBridge Publishing, celebrated the profound contributions of esteemed legal figures, including the Late Fali S Nariman (Sarvoch Vidhi Samman), Vishisht Vidhi Samman to Former Chief Justice M.N. Venkatachaliah, and to Sr Advocates K.K. Venugopal and K. Parasaran, and Vidhi Samman to eminent jurists Mr Lalit Bhasin, Mr V. Lakshmikumaran, and Amarjit Singh Chandhiok.

Chief Guest, Justice Rajiv Shakdher, Judge Delhi High Court, inaugurated Vidhi Utsav - India's First Festival of Law and Legal Literature and delivered an inspirational and insightful keynote address expressing his fascination with an event that amalgamates law and literature, an intriguing intersection with thought provoking examples from western and Indian literature. Reflecting on Nani Palkhivala's advice to aspiring lawyers to read everything but law, he highlighted the significance of broader knowledge, including history. Palkhivala's mastery, despite stammering, exemplifies the transformative power of interdisciplinary learning, a legacy few can emulate. His courtroom prowess, notably during the Kesavananda Bharati case, remains unparalleled.

While the late Fali S Nariman was posthumously honored with the Sarvoch Vidhi Samman. Retired Judge of the Supreme Court of India, Justice A.K. Patnaik, presented this esteemed recognition. Accepting the award on Nariman's behalf was Mr Lalit Bhasin, President Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) symbolizing his enduring legacy in the legal community and his fifty-year-old friendship with Mr Fali Nariman. The awards were part of Vidhi Utsav 2024, an unprecedented and uniquely curated event that over two days brought together a vibrant community of eminent jurists, legal professionals, scholars, artists and students. Through discussions, workshops, and keynote addresses, poetry, musical performances, dastangoi and standup comedy the festival aimed to spur innovation, celebration, camaraderie and collaboration within the legal sector. The inclusion of the VIDHI SAMMAN Awards in this year's festival underscored OakBridge Publishing's commitment to honoring individuals who have made a lasting impact on the practice and understanding of law in India thereby advancing the rule of law and enabling access to justice.

Shreesh Chandra, Co-founder, Director, OakBridge Publishing mentioned that "VIDHI UTSAV brings together eminent jurists, law firm partners, general counsels and law schools to celebrate law, legal literature and legal luminaries with engaging, enriching and entertaining sessions. It's a uniquely curated event that will set new benchmarks and will educate lawyers and law students about role of quality legal literature in advancing legal knowledge, legal skills and the rule of law."

Speaking on the occasion, Vikesh Dhyani, Co-founder, Director and Publisher at OakBridge, said, "The VIDHI SAMMAN Awards transcend the traditional accolades in the legal field; they embody the acknowledgment of the indomitable spirit, the visionary insights, and the significant impacts our honorees have had on both the jurisprudence and the societal fabric of India. This award is a beacon of excellence, inspiring current and future generations of legal professionals to aspire to the highest standards of practice and ethics. By celebrating these pioneering figures, we not only pay tribute to their legacy but also underscore the critical role of legal innovation and thought leadership in shaping our society."

Among the participants were Justice A.K. Sikri former Judge Supreme Court of India, Retired Justice Najmi Waziri, also known as the Green Judge, Sr Advocate and Author Mr Satvik Varma, and Sr Advocate Sridhar Potaraju known for his role in the Ram Janmbhoomi case. The event featured a host of notable sessions, such as "Opportunities in Disruption" by Rameesh Kailasam, CEO of Indiatech.org, Discussion on Entry of Foreign Law Firms by Amit Kapur, Mr Manish Lamba and Ameya Kunte, and an examination of the new Criminal Laws by Sr Advocates Ms NS Nappinai, Ms Geeta Luthra, Ms Shobha Gupta, and Mr Kunal Vajani. Another Panel Discussion on Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity in the legal profession was chaired by Ms Pallavi Saluja, Co-founder and Managing Editor Bar and Bench, offered some great insights on the current situation, awareness, sensitivity and other challenges, and possible ways to address the same. Sessions on Law and Technology, transforming role of General Counsels, Holistic Well Being, Personal Branding for Lawyers, were also highly appreciated. Sr Advocate Mr Vivek Sood also made some powerful points about ease of criminal justice in India.

The introduction of the VIDHI SAMMAN Awards highlighted the event, establishing a new tradition of recognizing legal excellence at Vidhi Utsav. This initiative by OakBridge Publishing has been widely appreciated for bringing to the fore the contributions of legal professionals to Indian law and society.

For more information on Vidhi Utsav 2024 and the VIDHI SAMMAN AWARDS, please visit and stay updated- https://www.vidhiutsav.com/

