VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 17: Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Private Limited (VTDS), a growing force in India's defence manufacturing sector, has signed a lease deed with the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for a 20-hectare plot of land in the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The allotted land--Plot No. S-8--is located in Village Erach, Tehsil Garautha, District Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh - 284302. The lease has been executed for a period of 90 years and marks a significant milestone in VTDS's journey towards building an advanced, indigenous defence manufacturing facility.

The lease deed was signed by Sahil Luthra, Founder & Managing Director of VTDS, and Deepak Chaturvedi, Manager Administration, UPEIDA.

Also Read | Good Friday 2025 Messages: Send Quotes, Biblical Verses, Holy Friday HD Images and Wallpapers To Commemorate the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Speaking on the occasion, Sahil Luthra, Founder & Managing Director of VTDS, said: "This is a defining moment for us. Establishing our facility in the UP Defence Industrial Corridor is a step towards realising our vision of delivering world-class, indigenous defence solutions. We are proud to contribute to the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative and look forward to strengthening the nation's defence capabilities through innovation, precision, and self-reliance."

The upcoming facility is expected to generate local employment, support infrastructure development, and boost regional industrial growth, further reinforcing India's position as a global defence manufacturing hub.

About Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Private Limited

Vijayan Trishul Defence Solutions Private Limited is an Indian defence manufacturing company focused on the development and production of high-quality small arms and ammunition. Established in 2024, VTDS is committed to supporting India's armed forces and security agencies through indigenous innovation and cutting-edge technology.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)