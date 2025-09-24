BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], September 24: At Startup Policy Forum's "Meet the OGs" series in the Bay Area, venture capitalist Vinod Khosla shared a bold five-year outlook for India's IT and BPO sectors. Speaking exclusively to a delegation of Indian startup founders, he predicted that artificial intelligence (AI) will transform global services, replacing traditional IT and BPO roles, but also creating an unprecedented opportunity for India to lead the next wave of AI-driven innovation.

Also Read | New York City FC vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How To Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?.

"All of BPO will be replaced. All IT services will be replaced in the next five years," Khosla said. "Every company in the world could operate with half the number of people--but they don't know how to do it. Productivity would improve from 5% to 500% which could mean 80% of people get replaced for the same job. It's going to be pretty chaotic."

Khosla emphasized that India is uniquely positioned to turn disruption into opportunity, with its deep pool of technical talent and readiness to scale. He suggested that the country could become the global hub for AI transformation services, reimagining IT exports for the AI era.

Also Read | Is India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Beyond global services, Khosla urged India to deploy AI domestically to revolutionize healthcare and education. He described these essential services as "infinitely scalable" through AI and affordable enough to be integrated into Aadhaar, ensuring nationwide access. "In fact, it's cheap enough; they should be part of Aadhaar. You can offer free education at every level, starting with kids in school to professional degrees," Khosla said.

According to Khosla, AI-enabled delivery has the potential to transform India's social infrastructure, unlocking vast human capital and creating scalable solutions for the nation. He further noted that ongoing shifts in global supply chains provide strong tailwinds for India. "All the key indicators show India is well-positioned globally," he said, emphasizing that the country's entrepreneurial culture and readiness to scale give it a distinct competitive advantage in an AI-driven world.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)