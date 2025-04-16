NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 16: At its meeting held on April 7, 2025, the Board of Home Credit appointed Vivek Singh as the Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Singh brings over 20 years of extensive experience in the financial services sector, with a strong focus on building and scaling businesses, driving digital transformation, and managing large-scale operations. He is poised to spearhead Home Credit India into its next phase of growth under the TVS Holdings umbrella.

Also Read | Will Eduardo Camavinga Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Quarter Final Match? Here's the Possibility of French Midfielder Featuring in Starting XI.

K Gopala Desikan, Director, TVS Holdings, said on this appointment, "Home Credit India has played a pivotal role in advancing financial inclusion across the country. We are confident that Vivek's deep understanding of the Indian financial landscape, particularly in the consumer & retail finance space, coupled with his proven ability to drive growth and innovation, will be invaluable as we move forward and strengthen the business of Home Credit India and build upon its strong foundation."

Sharing his vision, Vivek Singh, CEO, Home Credit India, said, "It's an honour to lead Home Credit India at a time when technology is revolutionising how we serve customers. I am committed to fostering innovation, enhancing customer experience, and expanding access to responsible credit. Home Credit India's strong market presence provides a tremendous opportunity to further enhance our offerings, broaden our reach, and drive greater financial inclusion across the country. Together with the team, I look forward to shaping a more inclusive, responsible and tech-forward financial ecosystem in India."

Also Read | Google Ad Account Suspension: Tech Giant Removes 247.4 Million Ads, Suspends 2.9 Million Advertiser Accounts in India Due to Policy Violations, Says '2024 Ads Safety' Report.

Vivek holds an MBA and has received multiple industry accolades for his contributions to the financial services space. He brings a proven track record of success in retail lending and customer-centric financial services. Prior to this, he held senior roles at multiple renowned financial institutions.

Under his leadership, Home Credit India enters a new era of innovation and inclusive growth. The company remains committed to transparent, responsible lending and deepening credit penetration across India.

Home Credit India Finance Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of TVS Holdings Ltd. is a leading consumer finance company committed to driving credit penetration and financial inclusion across India. Home Credit India offers a diversified range of innovative products, supported by a superior customer experience, and continues to expand its pan-India presence. With a focus on providing simple, trustworthy, transparent, tech-driven accessible financial solutions, Home Credit India has been part of financial journey for over 1.8 Crore customers through a robust network of approximately 53,000 points-of-sale (PoS) spread across 625 cities nationwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)