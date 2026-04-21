PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21: Viyaara Realty has announced the successful delivery of its landmark residential project, The Nest - Smart Cozy Homes, in Taloja, ahead of its committed RERA timeline. Launched in June 2022 and delivered in April 2026, The Nest has achieved a significant milestone with all 325 homes sold, reflecting strong homebuyer confidence and a compelling value proposition.

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Spread across 1.5 acres with a total development of approximately 2.5 lakh sq. ft., The Nest is a thoughtfully designed, self-funded project that seamlessly blends smart technology with comfortable living. The development comprises 247 well-planned 1 BHK homes (347 sq. ft.) and 78 spacious 2 BHK residences (497 sq. ft.), along with select 2.5 BHK and jodi configurations, catering to evolving urban lifestyles.

Priyanka Jindal Gupta, Advisor, Viyaara Realty, said, "The Nest's success underscores the strong trust our customers place in Viyaara Realty. Delivering homes ahead of the committed timeline reflects our disciplined execution and reinforces our promise of timely delivery across every project."

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Strategically located in the rapidly growing node of Taloja in Navi Mumbai, the project enjoys excellent connectivity to key infrastructure, including Pendhar Metro Station, Taloja railway station, NH-48, and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. With major upcoming infrastructure such as the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) and Navi Mumbai International Airport, the micro-market is poised for strong growth, offering both convenience and long-term value appreciation.

Adding to this, Priyanka Jindal Gupta said, "Delivering The Nest ahead of the RERA timeline reflects our unwavering commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to have introduced first-of-its-kind features such as home automation and a clubhouse in this micro-market, setting new benchmarks for modern living in Taloja."

The project introduces several lifestyle innovations to the Taloja market, including integrated home automation that allows residents to control lighting, fans, and appliances seamlessly, enhancing comfort, energy efficiency, and security.

Designed to offer a balanced and enriching lifestyle, The Nest features over 12,000 sq. ft. of curated amenities. These include a 4,500 sq. ft. clubhouse, a 5,000 sq. ft. swimming pool and landscaped garden area, and nearly 60% open spaces. Residents benefit from thoughtfully planned features such as a skywalk, jogging track, yoga deck, butterfly garden, kids' play zone, and a serene riverside walk.

Rooted in the philosophy of "Warmth of Your Nest," the project integrates smart technology with cozy, functional living spaces. Homes are designed with ample natural light, cross ventilation, efficient layouts, and high-quality finishes, enhancing everyday comfort and usability.

Located along the scenic Taloja River, The Nest offers a distinctive riverside living experience, an uncommon advantage in this segment. The lush landscape, designed by an international consultant, further enhances the project's appeal, creating a tranquil environment that harmoniously blends nature with modern urban living

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