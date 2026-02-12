VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12: Vocallabs, a Bengaluru-based deep-tech company developing foundational artificial intelligence models for Indian use cases, has been recognised as one of the Top 5 AI Startups in Karnataka by the Government of Karnataka. The recognition places the company among a select group of startups acknowledged for their contribution to the state's growing artificial intelligence ecosystem.

As part of this recognition, Vocallabs will be showcased at the Karnataka Pavilion during the India AI Summit, scheduled to be held from February 16 to 20, 2026. The pavilion will feature AI companies demonstrating large-scale deployments and real-world applications across governance, public services, and enterprise sectors.

Recognition Highlights Karnataka's AI Innovation Ecosystem

The Top 5 AI Startup recognition is part of the Karnataka government's efforts to highlight companies building scalable, production-ready AI solutions. Vocallabs' selection reflects its focus on deploying AI systems beyond pilots, addressing operational challenges across both public and private sector environments.

At the India AI Summit, the Karnataka Pavilion will serve as a platform to showcase the state's role in advancing AI innovation, policy, and adoption, with Vocallabs representing deep-tech innovation emerging from Bengaluru.

Building Foundational AI Models for Indian Contexts

Vocallabs focuses on developing foundational AI models trained on Indian datasets, accounting for linguistic diversity, regional accents, and local operating conditions. The company's models are designed for high-accuracy performance in large-scale deployments, particularly in environments where reliability and compliance are critical.

These AI systems are built to support long-term deployment across government and enterprise use cases, with a focus on robustness, auditability, and operational scalability.

Rekha Denoiser Addresses Real-World Noise Challenges

Recently, Vocallabs launched Rekha Denoiser, a noise-cancellation technology trained specifically on Indian acoustic environments, including crowded public spaces and low-signal conditions. Optimised to run on edge devices, the solution enables AI applications to function effectively even in challenging infrastructure settings.

The technology is designed to improve speech clarity and data quality for downstream AI systems, supporting reliable performance in real-world conditions rather than controlled environments.

AI Systems Supporting Public Safety and Governance

In the public sector, Vocallabs' AI platforms are deployed across multiple police departments, where they support continuous auditing of 112 emergency calls. These systems assist in monitoring call quality, compliance, and response workflows at scale.

The company's AI solutions also handle a significant proportion of cybercrime-related case workflows, operating in close collaboration with government institutions. These deployments aim to improve transparency, efficiency, and accountability within public service operations.

Enterprise Adoption Across BFSI Sector

Beyond government deployments, Vocallabs works with leading BFSI organisations to implement AI-powered solutions across payments, sales, operations, and collections. The company's platforms are designed to help institutions improve operational efficiency, strengthen regulatory compliance, and enhance customer engagement.

These enterprise deployments reflect growing adoption of AI systems that are production-ready and capable of handling high-volume, mission-critical workflows.

Founder Brings Mission-Critical AI Experience

"AI will play a defining role in India's workforce and economic transformation over the next decade. Our focus is on building foundational AI models that are sovereign, scalable, and production-ready for India's unique requirements," said Mritunjoy Das, Founder and CEO, Vocallabs.

An alumnus of IIT Madras, Das previously worked with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), where he developed AI models for mission-critical systems. He founded Vocallabs with the objective of creating AI infrastructure that can support national-scale deployment while maintaining reliability and performance.

Expanding Access Through Social Impact Initiatives

As part of its commitment to social impact, Vocallabs is offering free AI credits to students, researchers, and organisations working on public-interest and social-impact initiatives. The programme is aimed at enabling broader access to advanced AI capabilities and supporting innovation beyond commercial use cases.

The India AI Summit 2026, scheduled from February 16 to 20, is expected to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, startups, and researchers from across the country. The Karnataka Pavilion will spotlight the state's contribution to India's AI roadmap, with Vocallabs among the startups representing Karnataka's growing deep-tech ecosystem.

