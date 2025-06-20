PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 20: Waayu, India's first Zero Commission food delivery platform, has launched operations in Chennai and Vizag, furthering its mission to offer restaurants a sustainable, tech-powered alternative to commission-heavy delivery models.

The expansion comes at a time when India's food delivery landscape is experiencing significant churn, with new entrants entering the space, most of whom continue to follow traditional, commission-based structures. Waayu stands apart with its subscription-based model that charges no per-order commission, allowing restaurants to retain control over margins, customer data, and brand experience.

"Chennai and Vizag represent two very different market realities," said Mandar Lande, Co-Founder & CEO, Waayu. "In metros like Chennai, restaurants are openly pushing back against legacy platforms. In cities like Vizag, it's about building delivery infrastructure that supports growth from the ground up. Waayu is designed to adapt to both."

"Waayu is not here to replicate what's already out there," added Anirudha Kotgire, Co-Founder & Managing Director, Waayu. "We're building a delivery ecosystem that aligns with the restaurant's goals--whether that's margin preservation, customer engagement, or local relevance. This expansion reflects our commitment to helping restaurants succeed on their terms."

N.Rubinath, Restaurant Partner from Chennai commented: "Waayu is showing the ecosystem that food delivery doesn't have to come at the restaurant's expense. Their focus on partnership and profitability is exactly what the industry needs--especially in cities where growth should not be hindered by platform dependency."

Waayu currently powers deliveries for over 5,000 restaurants and plans to expand to 100,000 partners by the end of 2025, creating a more inclusive and restaurant-aligned delivery network across India. Waayu is now welcoming franchise partners in both Chennai and Vizag to help grow its sustainable food delivery ecosystem. To express interest or request more information, please visit www.waayu.app.

About Waayu

Waayu is India's first Zero commission food delivery app, designed to empower restaurants and make quality food more affordable. By redefining the online food delivery landscape through its innovative business model and strategic partnerships, Waayu is paving the way for a more sustainable and restaurant-friendly ecosystem.

