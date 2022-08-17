New York [US], August 17 (ANI/Sputnik): Wall Street registered another broadly higher close on Tuesday even as Big Tech stocks fell in cautious trade ahead of the release of the highly-anticipated minutes of the Federal Reserve's July meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which comprises stocks of 30 large US corporations, climbed 0.7 per cent on the day, extending Monday's gain of 1 .5 per cent.

Also Read | Chingam 1 2022 Images & Malayalam New Year HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Family and Friends With WhatsApp Messages, SMS and Greetings.

The S&P 500 index, which represents the top 500 US stocks, rose 0.2 per cent, adding to the previous session's advance of 0.4 per cent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index, which comprises marquee names in technology such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google, slid 0.2 per cent after Monday's gain of 0.6 per cent.

Also Read | Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Invitation Card Format With Messages & Greetings: Marathi WhatsApp Status, Wishes, Wallpapers & Images To Invite Friends and Family for Ganpati Darshan.

"The risks of the Fed sending the economy into a recession are easing as inflation is slowly coming down," Ed Moya, an analyst at online trading platform OANDA, said. "The Fed's soft [economic] landing seems achievable and that has allowed this [Wall Street] rally to continue."

The Fed's meeting minutes for July have taken on additional importance after a blowout US jobs report for last month eased fears over the prospect of recession. The latest reading on inflation data pointed to the largest monthly slowdown in consumer price increases since 1973.

The Fed has raised rates four times since March in order to beat inflation previously raging at four-decade highs. Rates are currently at a peak of 2.5 per cent versus just 0.25 per cent in February. The central bank says it expects to continue with rate hikes until inflation returns to its target of 2 per cent per year. Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, grew by 8.7 per cent during the year to July.

Traders are betting that the Fed will raise rates by just 50 basis points at its next meeting in September, versus bets previously for a 75 basis-point hike. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)