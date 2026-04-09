New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): The Indian Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector faces a shift in its growth trajectory for the FY27-28 fiscal years as geopolitical conflict in West Asia has disrupted a previously anticipated volume recovery. According to a report by PhillipCapital, the industry's recovery narrative, which was supported by income tax relief and a favourable rural outlook, now encounters one of the largest supply disruptions in the global oil market.

The sector deals with a "triple squeeze" characterized by limited direct demand exposure, rising raw material costs for crude derivatives, and a weakening currency that increases import expenses. This volatility resulted in a nearly 10 per cent correction in the Nifty FMCG index since March.

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While the sector entered 2027 gearing up for recovery, PhillipCapital expects supply normalization to keep cost inflation elevated for at least one to two quarters, even if the conflict reaches a conclusion.

"For now, we assume around 3.3% median cut to FY27 earnings estimate, with minimal (1-2%) earnings impact on FY28 estimates," the report stated. To reflect higher uncertainty, the report also reduced target price-to-earnings multiples on average by 7 per cent to arrive at new target prices.

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Despite these adjustments, structural supports like resilient rural demand and the absence of a broad commodity super-cycle remain intact, as agricultural commodities currently stay soft.

The report draws parallels to the Russia-Ukraine war of February 2022, which stands as the closest historical precedent. During that period, crude prices reached approximately USD 130 per barrel, leading to median EBITDA margin compression of 200 basis points for FMCG companies. PhillipCapital noted that in 2022, valuations bottomed in the same quarter that crude peaked, providing a potential roadmap for the current cycle.

"We model a 100-350bps yoy margin decline in 1QFY27 (lowest for Food, followed by HPC, highest for Paints) with gradual recovery from 2Q onwards - limiting overall pressure on FY27 margins," the report explained.

The report further emphasized the specific challenges facing manufacturers as they navigate the supply chain disruption.

"FMCG companies face a triple squeeze: direct demand exposure (limited to 2-6% of sales), rising raw material costs (crude derivatives, packaging, surfactants), and a weakening INR that amplifies import costs," the report said.

PhillipCapital stated that, "a prolonged war raises the risk of domestic demand destruction." (ANI)

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