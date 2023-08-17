SRV Media

New Delhi [India], August 17: WeTales.in, a prominent provider of digital invitation designing and WhatsApp delivery solutions, has recently been honoured at the 2023 chapter of the esteemed GIWA Awards, the biggest accolade dedicated to the Indian Wedding federation. This well-regarded industry recognition attests to the great quality of service and the niche the digital invitation company has carved out for itself owing to its innovations. The grand award function was an integral part of the prestigious ICWF(International Conference of Wedding Federation), a 3-day event that took place from 28th July to 30th July at the renowned Grand Hyatt in Gurgaon. The August gathering witnessed the participation of over 1000 industry players while for the award function, there were more than 5000 entries across 50 different event categories, and more than 10 entries in the Digital Invitations category, indicating the tough competition out of which WeTales.in emerged as the winner.

The brand’s achievement at the GIWA Awards followed yet another industry stamp of approval earlier in July when WeTales.in bagged the Silver Award for the Best Invite of the Year, at the 10th edition of the famous EMF (Event Management Welfare Federation) Ace Global Awards, which was held between the 3rd to 5th of July 2023. Owing to its feat of completing 10 years in the industry, the award function, attended by moreover 200 companies, was celebrated at Vietnam's breathtaking Vinpearl Resort and Spa. Needless to say, much like the GIWA Award, the recognition by EMF further solidified the company’s reputation as a first-rate service provider in the ever-growing digital invitation sector.

Moreover, the company won the "Wedding E-Invite of the Year-2023" award at the WVConnect B2B summit. Regarded as the largest summit for wedding and event vendors in Asia, the event took place from April 3rd to April 5th, 2023, at the Radisson Blu Temple Bay Mahabalipuram. With participants from all corners of India, the WVConnect summit celebrated the industry's finest talents, presenting more than 50 awards across various categories to acknowledge exceptional achievements and groundbreaking innovations. This recognition of WeTales.in as the creator of the best Wedding E-Invite of the Year underscores its unwavering commitment to excellence and continuous innovation within the field.

Additionally, in 2022 as well, the company was honoured with the "Gold Award for Digital Invite of the Year 2022" at the ICWF (International Convention of the Wedding Federation) held in August at The Leela Palace Bhartiya City in Bangalore. Similarly, in 2021, WeTales.in received the "Silver Award - Wedding Invite of the Year 2021" at the EMF (Event Management Welfare Federation) event held at Jade Blue in Ahmedabad on October 22nd and 23rd. These recent accomplishments serve as a testament to WeTales' ongoing dedication to excellence and its ability to consistently surpass industry standards.

Since its establishment in 2016 by founders Nilesh Tripathi and Sana Khan, the company has been making significant strides in the industry. With their IT backgrounds, Nilesh and Sana initially introduced the company as "WeddingTales," offering a mobile application tailored for weddings. Although the concept garnered positive feedback, the founders identified the need to address the challenges present within the wedding market, particularly the initial download rates.

Leading the charge at WeTales.in are CEO Nilesh Tripathi and COO Sana Khan, who spearheads a team of over 20 dedicated professionals. With expertise spanning designing, animation, software development, technical support, sales, and client servicing, the team's collective efforts ensure that WeTales.in consistently delivers exceptional solutions and remarkable customer experiences.

With a proactive problem-solving approach, the founders of WeTales.in recognized the need for a comprehensive solution in the realm of digital invitations. In 2018, the company underwent a rebranding and unveiled its cutting-edge digital invitation design and WhatsApp delivery service, offering end-to-end solutions for its clientele. WeTales.in introduced a wide array of features to enhance the invitation experience, including personalized invitations, animated designs, function reminder messages, wedding websites, and more.

A standout feature of WeTales.in is its "Personalized Invitation" option, which enables clients to generate 500 PDF invitation files with individual guest names. These personalized invitations are conveniently delivered through the client's WhatsApp number, eliminating the need for manual distribution. This innovative approach ensures that each guest receives a tailored and meaningful invitation experience. Furthermore, WeTales.in goes the extra mile by sending follow-up reminder messages to all guests, equipped with venue navigation links, ensuring that no important details are overlooked

The company continues to innovate, adding new features each year to stay at the forefront of the market. This year, WeTales.in is set to revolutionize the wedding industry in India with the launch of "Personalized Video Design with Guest Names" alongside its delivery service. This pioneering approach is expected to make a significant impact and further establish WeTales.in as a trailblazer in the field. The company's commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has fueled its impressive growth trajectory and has received invitations orders from over 50 cities in India and more than 10 cities globally. They boast an esteemed client base, including prominent figures from the business world, IAS/IPS officers, MPs/MLAs, judges, and commissioners.

Furthermore, WeTales.in envisions providing technology solutions for the entire event lifecycle and spearheading the digitalization of the invitation industry across all events. They embrace the "Go Green Go Digital" concept, advocating for environmentally friendly practices. As part of its commitment to sustainability, WeTales.in recently planted 750 trees near Ahmedabad, symbolizing each project they completed in the fiscal year 2022-2023. In late July 2020, WeTales.in successfully secured funding of Rs 50 lakhs with a valuation of Rs 3 crores from a private investor.

To summarize, as WeTales.in continues to push boundaries and redefine the wedding invitation landscape, it is poised for even greater success in the coming years. With its innovative spirit and commitment to technological advancements, WeTales.in is revolutionizing the way people plan.

For more information, please visit: https://wetales.in/

