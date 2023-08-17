Winter in India is a magical time when parts of the country showcase into a winter wonderland, while others charm with their dipping temperatures and lush surroundings. There are a plethora of breathtaking destinations to explore if you love winters. From snow-capped mountains to cosy hill stations, the winter season provides a unique and enchanting experience for tourists. Let's look at some of the top places to visit in India during winter. Affordable Travel Destinations in India: 6 Top Budget-Friendly Places To Add to Your Bucket List.

Udaipur

Known as the "City of Lakes", Udaipur is a stunning destination to visit during winter. The calm and pleasant weather offers a perfect escape. The beautiful Lake Pichola, flanked by magnificent palaces like the City Palace and the Lake Palace, creates an ethereal ambience. Take a boat ride on Lake Pichola or stroll through the old city's narrow lanes to experience Udaipur's regal charm. The city also hosts various cultural events and festivals during the winter season, providing an opportunity to witness the vibrant Rajasthani culture.

Udaipur | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Gulmarg

Nestled in the picturesque state of Jammu and Kashmir, Gulmarg is a winter paradise for snow lovers. This pristine hill station is renowned for its powdery snow on marvellous landscapes and is not to miss on adventures like skiing and snowboarding. The Gulmarg Gondola, one of the highest cable cars in the world, offers mesmerizing views of the snow-covered peaks. The vast meadows and dense pine forests add to the charm of this winter wonderland, making Gulmarg a must-visit destination for winter enthusiasts. Summer Holiday Season 2023: Surge in Domestic Travel Continues; Manali, Goa Among Top Tourist Destinations.

Gulmarg | Representational Image (Wikimedia Commons)

Auli

Auli is another sought-after winter destination in India, located in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. Its snow-covered slopes make it a dream destination for skiers and snowboarders. The Auli Artificial Lake adds to the beauty of the landscape and offers an excellent location for skiing in all of India. The panoramic views of Nanda Devi and other Himalayan peaks are awe-inspiring.

Auli | Representational Image (Wikimedia Commons)

Wayanad

If you are not keen on snow and prefer milder winter travel, head to Wayanad in Kerala. Cloudy mountains and lush greenery surround Wayanad and offer a tranquil winter retreat. Explore the tea and coffee plantations, visit the majestic Banasura Sagar Dam, or trek to the Edakkal Caves to witness ancient rock carvings.

Wayanad | Representational Image (Wallpaper Flare)

Coorg

Coorg is a charming hill station in Karnataka, and winters add an enchanting touch to its beauty. With coffee plantations, spice estates, and mist-covered valleys, Coorg becomes a picturesque getaway during the wintery months. You can visit Abbey Falls, Raja's Seat, and Talakaveri, the source of the river Kaveri. Coorg's pleasant weather and delightful scenery make it an excellent choice for a winter retreat.

Coorg | Representational Image (Wikimedia Commons)

Winters are still a few months away, but you can start planning your winter trip now. Head to any of these destinations to have a delightful winter vacation experience.

