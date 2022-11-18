Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania has launched the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Program for mid and senior-level HR professionals aiming to drive transformational change in their organizations and careers.

According to a recent report by Deloitte Insights, 75 percent of leaders state that the evolving role of HR is important to them. HR leaders are now expected to stay up to date with technological advancements, guide company leaders, and nourish a diverse and inclusive work culture. The Wharton Executive Education Chief Human Resources Officer Program is specifically designed to bridge this gap.

This unique program will help participants anywhere in the world identify turnaround strategies and give their companies a competitive edge. They will learn to implement contemporary HR concepts such as strategic decision-making, leading organizational change, and becoming a strategic partner in delivering business goals. Participants will explore real-world case studies and learn how to apply the latest concepts in people management to help scale their organizations. The program provides flexibility to participants in choosing electives relevant to their career ambitions as well as their organization's business objectives.

"Rapid changes in the field of human resources have placed greater expectations on the shoulders of HR leaders. Senior professionals are now expected to be involved in strategizing and developing unique ways to aid the organization's innovation goals, create a high-performing work environment, and even provide guidance to the executive leadership team. We at Wharton Executive Education are delighted to offer this comprehensive program to help HR leaders sharpen their people management skills and create impactful outcomes in their organizations," says Matthew Bidwell, PhD, academic director for the CHRO Program at Wharton Executive Education and associate professor of management at the Wharton School.

The faculty for the program includes John Paul MacDuffie, PhD, professor of management, the Wharton School; Andrew Carton, PhD, associate professor of management, the Wharton School; and Nicolaj Siggelkow, PhD, professor of management and co-director of the Mack Institute for Innovation Management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. In addition to this esteemed faculty, the program will feature thought leaders and researchers from the HR industry, providing valuable insights into contemporary practices.

Wharton faculty have designed the program curriculum keeping in mind current requirements from HR leaders and changing workplace dynamics. "This new, comprehensive curriculum from Wharton Executive Education, designed specifically for global HR leaders, will empower them to learn from one of the world's leading institutions and equip them with the tools they need to oversee leadership transitions and succession processes," says Jagmohan Raju, professor of marketing and vice dean of the Aresty Institute of Executive Education at the Wharton School.

The CHRO Program comprises three core modules spanning 18 weeks, three online electives taught over six weeks each, and a three-day on-campus networking and graduation event.

Additionally, participants will engage in interactive fireside chats and guest lectures from global industry experts, enabling them to apply the concepts to their organizations immediately. Through immersive online learning sessions -- live online lectures, assessments, and discussions -- participants will glean insights to lead their organizations with confidence in an uncertain business climate.

"As an HR professional, investing in your development will enhance your leadership skills and elevate your impact, positioning your company for success. We at Emeritus are excited to collaborate with Wharton Executive Education in helping HR professionals accelerate their impact," says Lisa Rohrer, head of university partnerships at Emeritus.

This program is priced at US$20,000, which includes teaching fees, all academic material, and access to online coursework. The course starts on December 13, 2022, and is open for enrollment now through Emeritus. For more information about the program, visit the website.

