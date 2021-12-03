New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI/SRV): Working for their valued customers since 1989, Wheel Force Centre has now opened their Car Detailing Studio in Mayapuri, New Delhi. Wheel Force Centre is a Bosch-certified car service centre with over 30 years of experience in luxury car service, repair, and cashless claim services in Delhi.

Wheel Force Centre is a renowned service centre for luxury cars. Wheel Force offers service and mechanical repairs of premium cars. That's just not it, along with all these they also do accidental repairs and cashless claims from major insurance companies. All the auto parts used in their workshop are 100% original as it is directly delivered from OEM sources, so they are priced much lesser than main dealers and come with 2 years warranty.

Also Read | Inside Edge Season 3 Review: Terrific Performances And Intriguing Twists Make Richa Chadha and Vivek Oberoi’s Amazon Prime Series Highly Addictive (LatestLY Exclusive).

They have certified engineers and qualified technicians for complete repair and maintenance for your car. They provide personalized services so that they can pay attention to each and every client personally. Also, in recent days auto technology has evolved immensely. Considering this, Wheel Force has equipped itself with advanced technology so they can provide the best and premium service to its clients.

Wheel Force Centre has now opened its Brand-New Car Detailing Studio in Mayapuri, New Delhi. Making your car look stunning with superior workmanship is the main goal of Wheel Force Detailing Studio. With experienced professionals and using only superior quality products, they are adamant to maintain their company goal of providing only premium services. Not only that but they are also providing the best services at the lowest cost price.

Also Read | Omicron FAQs: Why Is It a Variant of Concern? Know Everything About the New Variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Wheel Force detailing studio offers globally proven Nano Ceramic Coating in Delhi. It is a new and premium technology where the nano molecules build a consistent and robust layer on a surface. Wheel Force is offering 9H and 10H ceramic coating based on nanotechnology. This 9H ceramic coating brings multiple benefits like protection from grime, stain marks, swirl marks, and moreover it gives your car a long-lasting high gloss and shine.

Not just this, they have also introduced Paint Protection Film(PPF). PPF is a high-durability thermoplastic film that provides protection from scratches, rock chips, corrosion, and UV rays. PPF is self-healing and very easy to maintain.

Sumit Sodhi, Managing Director of Wheel Force Centre said "We started in the '90s with a small car garage and today Wheel Force Centre is a trusted brand for service and repair of premium cars like AUDI, BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar, Volvo, Land Rover, and Porsche. We owe it all to our esteemed clients who trusted us. Continuing the legacy, we have recently launched Wheel Force Detailing Studio for cost-effective solutions like ceramic coating and paint protection film (PPF). We are bringing the best-in-class products for Delhi NCR. Till now the response is overwhelming and that motivates us further."

Wheel Force Centre is driven by its passion for cars. The best interest of their customers is always at the forefront and they always abide by honesty and integrity. With continuous efforts to adopt new methodology and innovations and also most importantly with the support and trust of their clients, they have established themselves as one of the most reputed garages and detailing studios based in Delhi NCR.

To know more about Wheel Force Centre Visit: https://wheelforcecentre.com/ | https://wheelforcestudio.com/

This story is provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)