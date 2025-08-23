VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 23: India faces a silent women's health crisis: six in ten women live with anemia, seven in ten struggles with diabetes or hypertension, and nearly four in ten experience high-risk pregnancies, while millions remain beyond the reach of advanced care. Rising to this challenge, ARTIST for Her, in partnership with Jhpiego, DOTO Health, and HDR Healthcare Foundation, unveiled the Wheel of Wellness at Cutting Edge 2025 in Bengaluru--a bold nationwide movement delivering preventive, personalized care while ensuring patients retain full ownership of their health data.

DOTO Health co-founder Dr. Shantanu Pathak affirmed that all data from the Wheel of Wellness will remain fully patient-owned, anonymized, and secured under ISO 13485:2016 and India's privacy laws, with any research needing strict ethical approval. Leveraging cutting-edge technology--point-of-care devices, AI, and decision-support tools--the initiative empowers women to take charge of their own health while generating insights that could reshape national health policy and create India-specific, evidence-driven guidelines, setting a bold new benchmark in women's healthcare.

The Wheel of Wellness is poised to redefine women's healthcare across the country, offering preventive care at every stage of life--from adolescence to menopause--through thousands of clinics nationwide, beginning with a pilot in Karnataka. Led by Dr. Hema Divakar, Division Director for Well Women Health Care at FIGO, ARTIST for Her has, since 2007, bridged care gaps through innovation, skill-building, and healthcare provider training. This new movement fuses regular screenings, personalized care, and cutting-edge Femtech--including teleconsultations, point-of-care diagnostics, and digital health records--delivered through protocol-driven clinics staffed by trained professionals, creating a scalable model that shifts wellness from reactive treatment to proactive, lifelong care.

Dr. Hema Divakar described the Wheel of Wellness as a "nationwide movement, not a time-bound project," with initial funding from grants and CSR contributions and long-term sustainability powered by community participation, cost-sharing, and insurance integration. Leveraging ARTIST's training networks across 4,000+ hospitals including Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, Jharkhand, and Manipur, the programme aims to bring preventive care to underserved and hard-to-reach areas, with Karnataka serving as a model for the rest of the nation.

She also announced a partnership with Karnataka's Directorate of Medical Education to train 700 nursing colleges in maternal and child safety, creating frontline "wellness Ambassadors" in urban and rural settings. Addressing corporate influence concerns, Dr. Divakar cited the Kalaburagi HPV campaign--which surpassed targets fortyfold through grassroots mobilisation--as proof that public health initiatives can achieve massive impact while remaining independent.

Dr. Amit Shah, Country Director of Jhpiego, highlighted the equity of access: "Every woman deserves quality healthcare, wherever she is. The Wheel of Wellness is a breakthrough, bringing preventive, personalized care to the forefront in 'Namma Karnataka.' Together with ARTIST and HDR Foundation, we are transforming women's health for generations to come."

Adding a visionary note, Dr. G.V. Divakar, Founder of HDR Healthcare Foundation, said: "At HDR, our mission is to make healthcare not just a service, but a force that empowers. With compassion, technology, and community at its core, the Wheel of Wellness is building a future where care truly changes lives."

Cutting Edge 2025 demonstrated how teleconsultations, AI-driven diagnostics, electronic health records, and Femtech innovations can merge with compassionate care to bridge gaps and break barriers. It showcased a healthcare model that is futuristic yet human, scalable yet personal, bold and necessary. The congress wasn't just a scientific event--it was the birth of a movement, uniting leaders to show that India is ready to redefine women's health. The Wheel of Wellness promises every girl and woman nationwide access to care, turning wellness from a privilege into a fundamental right.

About ARTIST for Her: Founded in 2005 by Dr. Hema Divakar, ARTIST has advanced women's healthcare across 20. Indian states, blending cutting-edge technology with expert training to transform lives.

