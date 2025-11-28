PNN

New Delhi [India], November 28: A social experiment swept across New Delhi recently, built around a single, simple choice: take a gift or double its value for charity. Organised by leading international gaming brand 1win as part of its 'We Care. We Share' initiative, the charity activation blended entertainment with social contribution to transform random encounters into moments of meaningful impact.

1win's twist on the viral 'Take it or Double it' challenge enlisted the support of prominent Indian social media personalities, including Emma Thapa, Kanishk Priyadarshi, and Priya Chaudhary, who took the challenge to Delhi's most beloved public spaces. From the historic India Gate to the bustling streets of Khan Market, everyday Delhiites were approached with the intriguing proposition. Armed with rice bags, essential sanitary items, and cash rewards, the team posed a deceptively simple question to passersby: "Would you like to take this or double it and give it to charity?"

The campaign was a win-win proposition for social impact: whether the participants chose to take the gifts or double them for charity, 1win matched the choice with a corresponding donation. The accumulated donations reached ₹6 lakh and will be utilised by the Saviour Foundation, a charitable organisation dedicated to supporting India's most vulnerable communities.

Reflecting on the partnership's significance, Arnav Ghosh, Regional Marketing Lead - 1win, said, "'Take It or Double It & Donate' perfectly illustrates that people are willing to help when giving feels like a natural part of everyday life. While filming, we saw all kinds of reactions across Delhi - some people accepted the gifts, others asked 1win to double and pass the support forward. But every choice, whichever it was, resulted in real impact. The ₹6 lakh raised through this challenge came directly from doubling the amounts that Delhiites chose to donate. And 1win has already directed these funds towards the meaningful causes championed by the Saviour Foundation."

The donations enabled through the 1win campaign are expected to directly benefit around 600 Indians through comprehensive programmes addressing healthcare, education, and nutrition needs. Part of the donation will be utilised for supporting educational initiatives in remote villages, while the funds will also be used to enable engaging activities for senior citizens from low-income families, as well as health and nutrition campaigns specifically designed for cancer and tumour patients.

Abhishek Singh, Founder - Saviour Foundation, added, "We are deeply grateful to 1win for their generosity. This contribution enables us to continue our vital mission of supporting vulnerable groups across India and will directly transform the lives of hundreds of people in measurable, lasting ways."

Through this initiative, 1win has once again reinforced its commitment to social responsibility and shown how brands can foster a sense of community ownership over charitable outcomes. As Delhi continues to buzz about the campaign's impact, one thing remains clear: sometimes the most powerful changes begin with the simplest of choices, especially when those choices are designed to benefit everyone involved.

