New Delhi [India], June 4: WHISKAS® Cat Food, 1 India's preferred cat food brand in the country has launched its new campaign "No Fuss Just WHISKAS® Cat Food" with acclaimed actor and devoted cat parent Sanya Malhotra. With equal parts humour and heart, the campaign brings to life the mealtime struggles of pet parents across the country and offers a simple, satisfying solution - the WHISKAS® Wet Cat Food range, a hit even with the fussiest cats 1.

The WHISKAS® Wet Cat Food campaign works to resolve mealtime dilemmas, ensuring both pets and owners can enjoy pleasant mealtime experiences. Set in a lively kitchen filled with culinary ambition, the digital film follows Sanya Malhotra as she auditions a hopeful chef trying to impress her and more importantly, her discerning cat. From Nawabi Fish Rice to classic Khichdi, dish after dish is met with a firm "Rejected!" from Sanya. It's only when the chef realizes who the real boss is that he presents a game-changing option - WHISKAS® Wet Cat Food. As the cat eagerly tucks in, the film humorously drives home a simple truth: even fussy cats prefer WHISKAS® Wet Cat Food1. With a playful tone and relatable pet-parent moments, the film reinforces the brand's promise of taste, nutrition, and satisfaction in every bite.

Sanya Malhotra isn't just the face of the campaign; she's also a passionate and experienced cat parent. Known for sharing candid moments with her beloved cat on social media, Sanya brings authenticity and warmth to the campaign. Her real-life experience as a pet parent, dealing with mealtime fussiness, makes her the perfect voice for the WHISKAS® Brand message of taste, trust, and nutrition.

Sanya Malhotra shares her thoughts on the campaign, "As a cat parent, I understand how challenging mealtimes can be. The cat in the film is expressive and very particular, just like my cat at home. WHISKAS® Wet Cat Food has been a game-changer when it comes to mealtimes. She clearly loves it, and I love that it's nutritious and easy. This campaign is personal because it mirrors our real-life experience."

Ayesha Huda, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Pet Nutrition India, added, "India remains one of the world's lowest pet food adoption markets, with less than 10% of cat parents opting for scientifically formulated pet food 2. This is concerning because cats have specific dietary requirements that typically cannot be met by homemade food or generic diets. Through our latest digital film featuring Sanya Malhotra, we've taken a relatable yet impactful route to highlight just how discerning cats can be when it comes to food and underscoring the importance of healthy, wholesome and delicious meals for our beloved pets."

Backed by science and loved for its taste, WHISKAS® Wet Cat Food is tailored to meet the specific dietary needs of cats, who require nutrition that typical homemade or generic diets often fails to provide. Each pouch offers 100% complete and balanced nutrition, made with real meat, supports hydration through the moisture in gravy, and is available in a variety of flavours like Chicken and Tuna.

India is experiencing a significant surge in cat ownership, 2 with over 70% of kitten owners being first-time pet parents. However, despite this increase, India remains one of the lowest markets globally when it comes to meeting the nutritional requirements of their pets. Crafted to satisfy the selective appetites of cats, WHISKAS® Wet Cat Food offers a winning combination of delicious flavours and perfectly portioned, scientifically designed meals for optimal nutrition.

