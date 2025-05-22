Start your own Donito outlet for just Rs5-6 lakhs--India's first affordable fast-food franchise for young dreamers

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 22: Imagine starting your own food outlet -- your name on the board, your food making people smile, and your dreams finally turning real. Sounds big, right? But what if we told you that you don't need crores to do this? Not even 10 lakhs. In fact, you can launch your own fast-food franchise in just Rs5 to Rs6 lakhs. Sounds unbelievable? Say hello to Donito - India's first affordable food brand.

Also Read | Cannes 2025: Ruchi Gujjar Honours Indian Armed Forces With Powerful Red-Hand Tribute; Sonam Chhabra Remembers Pahalgam Terror Attack Victims in Heartfelt Red Carpet Moment (See Pics).

Here's why this brand is stealing the spotlight and how it can be the perfect first step for young dreamers who want to be their own boss.

1. Big Dreams, Small Budget - Just Rs5 to Rs6 Lakhs!

Also Read | RBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared: Rajasthan Board Class 12 Results Out at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in; Know How To Check Score on Website, SMS and DigiLocker.

Donito isn't like those huge food chains that ask you to invest your entire life savings. Nope. This one's super pocket-friendly. With just Rs5-6 lakhs, you can become a Donito - Affordable Food Franchise owner and run your own outlet. That's less than the cost of a new car! It's perfect for students, fresh graduates, or even families looking to start a small business together.

No royalty fees. That's right. You don't need to pay any percentage of your profit to the company. Every rupee you earn is yours.

2. No Chef? No Problem!

Here's something super cool -- you don't need any fancy chef skills or trained cooks. Donito uses frozen, pre-cooked items that are just assembled at the outlet. So even if someone has never worked in a kitchen before, they can learn the ropes in just a few days. That means lower staff salaries, less stress, and easy training.

Even a fresher who's just out of school or college can run a Donito outlet with confidence.

3. Tastes Like Home - Made for Indian Taste Buds

Unlike many international food chains that don't really "get" Indian flavours, Donito is proudly Swadeshi. It understands our spicy, tangy, and chatpata taste buds. So whether it's students from Delhi or foodies in Chennai, Donito knows exactly what to serve.

Plus, their team works with the best Indian spice makers and sauce suppliers, ensuring that every bite is bursting with flavour.

4. After-Sales Service That Actually Cares

A lot of other food brands are already in the market who have been giving franchises for so long, but where they are lacking is after sales service.

At Donito, we have a super strong after-sales support team made up of experienced professionals who have worked with Renowned brands. Whether it's staff support, kitchen setup, or logistics - we've got your back. We even sent an F&B (Food and Beverage) manager during the store's launch to help set everything up.

You're never alone with Donito. We believe in growing together.

5. Everything Is Included - No Hidden Costs

When you sign up as a franchisee, you get so many things already included in the franchise fees:

- 2D & 3D outlet designs

- Menu and hoarding designs

- Pamphlets and banners

- Raw material setup

- On-site survey and handover

It's like getting a full package deal. No surprise charges. No last-minute headaches.

6. New Menu Every 3 Months - So Customers Never Get Bored

Who doesn't love variety? Donito adds new dishes every three months, keeping your menu fresh and exciting. But don't worry -- they'll help you introduce those items in your store too, without extra costs. That way, your customers always have something new to try, and your sales keep growing.

7. Super Fast Break-Even - Just 6 to 9 Months

Worried about making your money back? Don't be. Donito says you can break even (recover your investment) in just 6 to 9 months. That's way faster than most other food businesses. And once that happens, it's profit time!

With its pocket-friendly menu (tea from Rs15 and burgers from Rs31), Donito is a hit with school and college students -- meaning steady footfall and great daily sales.

8. Strong Logistics - Even in Small Towns

Donito doesn't just focus on metro cities. They have a PAN India logistics network, which means they can supply raw materials on time to any franchise outlet -- even in smaller towns and cities. No more worrying about running out of ingredients or waiting forever for deliveries.

9. Easy to Manage Inventory

Wastage is a big issue in food businesses. But Donito has a smart solution. They've built a custom inventory software to help you keep track of supplies, reduce waste, and save money. Less waste = more profit!

10. You're Never Alone - Real People, Real Support

Starting a business can feel scary. But with Donito, you're never alone. From helping you design your shop, to sending experts during the launch, and guiding you even after the opening - they stand by you. They believe that when you grow, they grow too.

It's not just about money -- it's about building a dream together.

Final Scoop

In a world where franchises can cost 20-50 lakhs or more, Donito is a total game changer. It's affordable, Indian, easy to manage, super supportive, and most importantly, a profitable food franchise under 5 lakhs.

So if you (or someone in your family) ever dreamed of opening a food outlet, Donito could be your chance to shine. With a low investment, no royalty, full support, and an easy-to-run model, this might just be the coolest way to say: "I'm my own boss now!"

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)