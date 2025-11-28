PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 28: Across Indian cities and small towns, parents are paying closer attention to how children feel, not only to how they score in exams. Child development specialists say emotional wellbeing shapes memory, motivation and behaviour, and is tightly linked to long term academic achievement. In classrooms that follow the Central Board of Secondary Education curriculum, this link is drawing interest from school leaders who want to balance marks with mental health. In Ahmedabad, parents searching for a CBSE school or English medium school are increasingly asking how a campus supports feelings of safety, belonging and confidence in every child.

Emotional wellbeing in childhood refers to the way children understand and manage their feelings, build relationships and cope with setbacks. When this foundation is strong in the early years, children are more likely to explore, ask questions and stay engaged in learning. When it is weak, even bright students may withdraw, lose interest in class or show aggression and anxiety.

Home as the first school for emotional skills

The home environment is often the first school for emotional skills. Warm, predictable routines, shared meals and unhurried conversations help children name their feelings and trust that adults will listen. Experts point out that harsh comparison with siblings or classmates, constant reference to marks and overuse of screens can increase stress levels in young minds.

How CBSE schools support emotional wellbeing in Ahmedabad

Schools play a crucial role in balancing this picture. A best CBSE school in Ahmedabad, or anywhere else, is increasingly understood as one that focuses on social and emotional growth along with exam results. They aim to create classrooms where students feel respected, can speak up without fear and see diversity as a normal part of life.

Teaching practices make a visible difference. Child friendly, activity-based lessons allow pupils to move, experiment and collaborate, instead of only copying from the board. When a CBSE school with project-based learning in Ahmedabad links maths or science to real world problems, children not only remember concepts more clearly but also feel a sense of purpose and agency. Group work, school clubs and community projects give quieter students room to contribute in smaller circles and build confidence step by step.

Infrastructure also matters. Well lit, clean classrooms, safe play areas and age-appropriate sports facilities give children space to release energy and form healthy friendships. Best CBSE primary school environments in Ahmedabad tend to emphasise art, music and drama along with core subjects, which can act as outlets for feelings children cannot yet put into words. Access to a trained counsellor or wellbeing coordinator allows early support when a child shows signs of distress, bullying or sudden change in behaviour.

Admission choices, transport and daily routine

Family choices during school admission are slowly reflecting these priorities. When parents enquire about CBSE school admission for 2025 to 2026 in Ahmedabad, questions about class strength, counselling services and peer support systems are becoming as common as questions about toppers and board results. Some families also ask for a clear outline of the admission process for CBSE schools in Ahmedabad so they can judge how fairly interviews, interactions and assessments treat young applicants.

Transport and time management are another part of emotional health. In a large city, a CBSE school with transport facility can reduce daily fatigue and make punctuality easier for children whose parents work long hours. Yet long travel times can also tire students if routes are not planned carefully.

Rising interest in holistic learning across Gujarat

Across Gujarat, interest in holistic learning schools is growing. Parents who once searched only for top rated CBSE schools near me now often explore whether teachers receive training in emotional first aid, inclusive education and classroom management. They pay attention to how schools respond to bullying, how discipline is explained and whether student voice is heard in councils or suggestion forums. This shift suggests that families are starting to view wellbeing as a shared responsibility rather than a private issue to be handled at home. This trend can be seen across income groups.

Shared responsibility for child development and emotional health

Experts in child development recommend small, steady steps to support emotional health. At home, caregivers can set aside device free time each day, listen without rushing to fix problems and praise effort rather than only outcomes. In school, teachers can use simple check ins, reflective journals and peer support circles to notice when a child is struggling. Clear communication between parents, teachers and counsellors helps ensure that early warning signs are not missed and that support plans are realistic.

As awareness rises, the idea of a successful CBSE curriculum is widening. Good grades remain important for future education and careers, yet they are now being placed alongside kindness, adaptability and inner strength. For many families in Ahmedabad and across Gujarat, the hope is that a strong partnership between home and school will give children both the skills and the emotional grounding they need to face an uncertain future with balance and courage.

