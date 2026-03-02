New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): Hitting out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal over his recent remarks, BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Monday accused him of "betraying" Delhi and failing to fulfil promises made in Punjab.

Poonawalla alleged that the AAP government had "ruined" the national capital during its tenure and questioned Kejriwal's right to comment on the developments in Delhi over the past year.

Also Read | Samastha Kerala Madrasa Result 2026 Out at samastha.in: Know Steps To Check Scorecards As Over 1.6 Lakh Students Pass Class 5, 7, 10 and 12 Examinations.

"They were the ones who gave Madhushala instead of Pathshala. Instead of the two-bedroom hall kitchen house that they were going to stay in, they took the VVIP facilities and built Sheesh Mahal at the peak of Covid. They did corruption and scandal in every department, and after ruining Delhi, they have gone to ruin Punjab. They should not be speaking about what has happened in Delhi in the last year," Poonawalla said.

He further targeted the AAP over its governance in Punjab, questioning the implementation of poll promises made to the people of the state.

Also Read | 'Daughter's Pregnancy Outside Wedlock for an Average Indian Is a Nightmare': Allahabad High Court Upholds Life Term of Couple Who Killed Pregnant Minor Daughter and Tenant in 2014.

"How many women have got thousand rupees as promised by AAP? How many unemployed have got the unemployment allowance promised by AAP? How many farmers have got the MSP on all the crops that you have promised them? How many times have you (AAP) caught hold of the drug dealers, whom AAP were going to eliminate in seven days after forming the government? So after betraying Delhi, AAP are also betraying Punjab, and have no right to lecture to people of Delhi," he added.

On Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during a rally at Jantar Mantar, criticising the party's governance in Gujarat and questioning its claims of development.

Kejriwal compared infrastructure in global cities with that in Gujarat, which has been ruled by the BJP for nearly three decades.

"The world's big cities have splendid roads, with cars racing at 150 kmph. But in Gujarat, ruled by BJP for 30 years, the roads are such that even 30 kmph is a struggle. They talk about the moon, but can't even fill potholes and open sewers. Before showing dreams of a 'Viksit Bharat,' at least make the country livable," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)